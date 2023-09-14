From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 2 vs. 49ers

"They've got a new coordinator in Steve Wilks, but there's still a lot of continuity and you saw a lot of similar things that have made them the best, especially on that side of the ball." – McVay

San Francisco's defense still looks like the one McVay has been accustomed to seeing over the past several years.

The 49ers registered five sacks in Week 1 against the Steelers, led by defensive end Drake Jackson's three.