Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 2 vs. 49ers

Sep 13, 2023 at 05:53 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ on Wednesday each held press conferences with local media, discussing their initial impressions of the 49ers and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"They've got a new coordinator in Steve Wilks, but there's still a lot of continuity and you saw a lot of similar things that have made them the best, especially on that side of the ball." – McVay

  • San Francisco's defense still looks like the one McVay has been accustomed to seeing over the past several years.
  • The 49ers registered five sacks in Week 1 against the Steelers, led by defensive end Drake Jackson's three.

Related Links

"I thought Coleman did a great job running the show up there." – Stafford

  • Among the many positives from the play of the Rams' offensive line last Sunday was the command and communication from Coleman Shelton at center.
  • Stafford said the offensive line overall "did a great job" of keeping him clean in the pass game.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Fransisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 2 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers game on Sunday, Sept. 17.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 2 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

First Look: Rams host 49ers in Week 2 for 2023 home opener

An early preview of Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Steve Avila: 'Blessing' to start in first career NFL regular season game

The opportunity to start in his NFL debut was not something rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila took for granted. 
news

McVay: 'Some bumps and bruises' coming out of Seahawks game, but nothing that should impact affected players' availability for Week 2 vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, wide receiver Puka Nacua and defensive backs Jason Taylor II and Ahkello Witherspoon heading into Week 2 against the 49ers. 
news

"Un sueño hecho realidad": histórico debut de Puka Nacua impulsa a los Rams a convincente triunfo en Seattle | Resumen del partido

Los Ángeles tiene inmejorable inicio de temporada al anotar 23 puntos sin respuesta y borrar a los Seahawks en la segunda mitad. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' Week 1 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 30-13 road victory over the Seahawks in Week 1. 
news

Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell rise to occasion for Rams in Week 1 win at Seahawks

Having to adjust with Cooper Kupp on injured reserve, the Rams' offense saw Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell take command with impressive performances in Week 1 against the Seahawks.
news

Game Recap: Big days from Kyren Williams, Cam Akers, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell lead Rams to 30-13 season-opening road victory over Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams open the 2023 season with a 30-13 win over the Seahawks in Seattle behind big games from young running backs and receivers. 
news

Zach Evans and Kevin Dotson among Rams' inactives for Week 1 at Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Week 1 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Seahawks regular season game on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Advertising