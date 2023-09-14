From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 2 vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford on Wednesday each held press conferences with local media, discussing their initial impressions of the 49ers and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"They've got a new coordinator in Steve Wilks, but there's still a lot of continuity and you saw a lot of similar things that have made them the best, especially on that side of the ball." – McVay
- San Francisco's defense still looks like the one McVay has been accustomed to seeing over the past several years.
- The 49ers registered five sacks in Week 1 against the Steelers, led by defensive end Drake Jackson's three.
"I thought Coleman did a great job running the show up there." – Stafford
- Among the many positives from the play of the Rams' offensive line last Sunday was the command and communication from Coleman Shelton at center.
- Stafford said the offensive line overall "did a great job" of keeping him clean in the pass game.