After impressive debut, Rams & Niners clash in home opener | Week 2 Game Preview

Rock Brock

Per NFL Research, Sunday will be the first matchup between quarterbacks drafted first overall (Matthew Stafford in 2009) and last (Brock Purdy in 2022).

That checks out, given that Purdy is the only Mr. Irrelevant to throw a pass in the Common Draft Era. But still, great framing for a massive NFC West collision.

Perhaps more informative? The fact that Purdy and Stafford rank one-two in QBR coming off the opening week.

The way I see it, the only thing irrelevant about the Niners quarterback is where he was selected. Purdy's 117.5 career passer rating is the second-highest through six starts in the Super Bowl era. The only man ahead of him, historically? Some guy named Kurt Warner (131.5).

At this point, if you're waiting for a rookie clunker, it ain't gonna happen. Some opponent has to take it to Purdy and drag him down to Earth. Maybe his first encounter with Aaron Donald will be his welcome to the NFL moment.

This isn't rocket surgery, but for the Rams to get to 2-0, they first have to bottle up Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers rushing attack. Unfortunately, the All-Pro back is coming off the highest rushing total of his time with San Francisco and has averaged more scrimmage yards against NFC West opponents than any player in NFL history. McCaffrey has scored a touchdown in 10 straight games (including playoffs) dating back to last season. And the last time he was at SoFi Stadium, well… let's move on.

If the Rams can somehow get the game on Purdy's shoulders, then they'll have a chance to go to work against an offensive line that isn't stellar, outside of future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams. Last week, right tackle Colton McKivitz got picked on by T.J. Watt to the tune of three sacks and a forced fumble.

As for Stafford and the Rams, they were extraordinary from the pocket in Week 1. The offensive line built a wall up front, even while facing 20-plus reps in known passing situations (second-and-third down and long). Operating with a silent count, on the road, with three new pieces starting, they didn't allow a sack and Stafford was only hit twice. The Rams went 11-of-17 on third down and scored a fourth down touchdown, as well.

That was astounding, but also completely unrepeatable. There is no chance that formula will be successful against Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson, Arik Armstead, and Javon Hargrave.

The Niners generated 23 pressures at Pittsburgh, tied for the most in the NFL, per NextGen Stats. And they've sacked Stafford 16 times in his four regular season games as a Ram.

2.3 yards per carry and a -2.37 rushing EPA (what L.A. generated in Seattle) is no way to win against the best defense in the league. The Rams will have to be much more efficient on early downs in their home opener.

37 Going On 100

Sunday, Sean McVay hits the century mark.

He's 61-38 in his career, and still the youngest in the game.

In six seasons (and really these accomplishments were all generated through the first five), he's been decorated as the NFL Coach of the Year, directed the Rams to four playoff berths and two NFC Championships, plus that indelible Lombardi Trophy.

McVay had never experienced a losing record – not at any point of a season – until the opening defeat versus Buffalo in 2022, the outset of his sixth campaign.

Sure, San Francisco has been the exception that proves the rule. It would be amazing to put that all to rest with win number 62 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the bitter rivals from the North.