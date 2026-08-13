Rams announce 2026 TV and broadcast teams

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2026 preseason with a broadcast crew that features familiar personalities who will bring the game to fans across Southern California. This season, Rams preseason games will be broadcast locally on CBS LA. In addition, ESPNLA 710 AM and La Primera 1330 AM will once again bring Rams fans the full season (preseason and regular season) of games.



J.B. Long will be joined in the booth by former Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue. CBS LA anchor/host Darren Haynes provide insight from the sidelines.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity to partner with J.B. and Rob and to share more stories about the team I have covered for years," said Rodrigue. "It's an honor to be involved in a production I have always greatly admired. Preseason football is all about possibility, and I am humbled and excited to be a part of it!"

"I've spent my whole 11-year career with the Rams organization. I am excited to step into a new role in the broadcast booth covering the organization that has been so good to me," said Havenstein. "This opportunity allows me to stay close to the game from the sidelines and I'm grateful to still be a part of the Rams."



Additionally for each preseason game, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay will join the broadcast via the "Coach Cam" to break down a series live during the game.



The Rams preseason begins on Saturday, August 15, when they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (1:00 p.m. PT). The Rams will then host the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium for their second preseason contest (Saturday, August 22, 1:00 p.m. PT), before wrapping up the preseason slate against the Chargers (Thursday, August 27, 7:00 p.m. PT).



As the Rams' official preseason television partner, CBS LA will provide the Los Angeles market with telecasts of all Rams preseason games. CBS LA's pregame show will air a half-hour before each preseason game. CBS LA's sports anchor Jim Hill will be joined by Rams Legend Jim Everett for pregame coverage throughout the preseason. The pregame show will provide an inside look into the upcoming games complete with player profiles, live interviews from the booth and sideline updates from Haynes. CBS LA is also producing the halftime show and will air a one-hour postgame show that provides a game breakdown, film analysis and press conference look-ins with Coach McVay and Rams players.



In addition to the Los Angeles broadcast on CBS LA, Rams preseason games will extend domestically to households throughout California, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Additionally, Rams preseason games will be broadcast internationally in Australia and Mexico. Below is a comprehensive list of affiliate stations airing Rams preseason football. Please check your local listings in these markets for complete game coverage or visit www.therams.com for more information.

Domestic Markets:

KOAT ABC 7 – Albuquerque, NM

KTVB NBC 7 – Boise, ID

KBAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA

KSEE NBC 24 – Fresno, CA

KESQ ABC 3 – Palm Springs, CA

KCRA NBC 3 – Sacramento, CA

KEYT ABC 3 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA

KGTV ABC 10 – San Diego, CA

KHII Channel 9 – Honolulu, HI

KJZZ Channel 14 – Salt Lake City, UT

KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV

NYUR CW 13 – Anchorage, AK

NATN CW 2 – Fairbanks, AK

NJUD CW 8 – Juneau, AK

International Markets:

ESPN AUS – Australia/New Zealand

TV Azteca – Mexico

For the eleventh consecutive year, ESPNLA 710 AM and La Primera 1330 AM will bring games to fans all season.



93.1 JACK FM, the official FM Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, will once again be simulcasting all Rams regular season games.



Long (play-by-play announcer), Maurice Jones-Drew (color analyst) and D'Marco Farr (sideline reporter) will broadcast every regular season game live on ESPNLA 710 AM, the Rams' official home and flagship English radio partner. For the first and third preseason matchups, Jones-Drew and Farr will join Camryn Irwin who will return for a second year to serve as the play-by-play commentator. For Week 2 of the preseason, ESPN LA's Jorge Sedano will take over play-by-play commentary.

On gamedays, ESPNLA 710 AM will broadcast a two-hour pregame show, the halftime show, and a two-hour postgame show.



ESPNLA 710's broadcast of Rams games will air on the following affiliates:

KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA

KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA

KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA

KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA

KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA

KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV

KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA

KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA

KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA

KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI

Troy Santiago as play-by-play announcer and Ricardo Lopez as color analyst will return on La Primera 1330 AM, the Rams' official Spanish language flagship radio station.



La Primera 1330 AM's game broadcast will air on the following affiliates:

KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA

KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

Rams games also will be broadcast internationally on the following platforms:

LiSTNR App – Australia