Aaron Donald talks rejoining Rams in 2026: 'Do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes'

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – For the first time since the summer of 2023, a white practice jersey with 99 in royal blue on the front and back – plus the signature cut-off sweatpants – were on the practice field.

Aaron Donald has indeed returned.

The future Hall-of-Fame defensive lineman rejoined the Rams on Sunday, attending a team meeting before participating in individual drills as they begin to ramp him up.

Like much of the football world, the experience of being back is taking Donald some getting used to, even if he had known for two weeks this return is what he wanted to do.

"It felt weird feeling like an actual football player," said Donald, who is regularly around the facility doing workouts in the weight room. "I was always around, but to be like, 'OK, I'm going to meetings,' it felt a little weird, right? But it felt good. Had my first team meeting today, it was a long one, too, an hour and 20 minutes, so it felt good to be back around the guys, get to see the guys in the locker room."

Head coach Sean McVay post-practice Sunday admitted he was surprised the eight-time First-Team All-Pro selection decided to come out of retirement, having taken him at his word that he was "complete" and "full" when he elected to call it a career. From his AD99 Foundation, to his Ready nutrition company, to other business ventures, Donald had plenty to keep himself busy over the last two and a half years. While Donald was weighing this decision, McVay repeatedly said he had earned the right to decide on his own timeline, and whatever that decision was – coming back or staying retired – he did not own the organization a thing.

"I know he meant what he said when he ended up stepping away from the game, and he was at the pinnacle, and obviously he still had a bunch of great ball left," McVay said. "But when you care much and you give much, it takes a certain toll on you, and he's earned the right to be able to live an amazing life that he's experienced for the last couple years. Obviously he's an incredibly committed father and husband, got four beautiful kids, and he's a great son and a great brother, and then he's got a bunch of cool different business ventures that he's kind of just stepped into. And so he's established and earned the right to be able to live the way that he is, and I think it's cool that he decided he wanted to be able to do this. And he's one of one."

Donald said he's "been in a football mindset for the last 14 weeks," putting in the work training-wise to get him to where he is today. All that's left is getting into 11-on-11 team drills and caught up to the speed of the game.

"Do I feel like I can play at a high level? Yes. Do I feel like I can still be myself? 100%," Donald said. "If I didn't, I wouldn't be here."

While Donald's workout videos are popular for their strength training circuits, the 10-time Pro Bowler made it clear he also did conditioning work during that time, whether that be on a treadmill or VersaClimber climber machine before transitioning to speed work on the grass with his longtime speed coach.

Donald also made a point to record video of everything he did during his training, from the conditioning work to the transition into football drills.

"I studied myself to a 'T'," Donald said. "Watched every movement, every cut, every hip flip. In my opinion, I don't see no difference. It looked a little cleaner to me."

Two other major factors in his decision: getting the green light from his wife, Erica – who joked on X that she let him out of the house – and this summer's acquisition of Myles Garrett.

On his wife, Erica, Donald said: "If the wife wasn't happy, it wasn't going to get done." Donald said she encouraged him to take his time and played a "huge part" in him figuring this decision out.

On Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year: "Yeah, we're teammates now, so we're going to get each other a lot closer, be around each other a lot more, and hopefully we do some special things together."

Donald understands this is a long process. Like teaming up with Garrett, the Super Bowl being back at SoFi Stadium excites him, but even Donald knows you can't jump past that process to reach the end goal. Right now, McVay said they're focused on taking things a day at a time in deciding whether Donald will play Week 1 agains the 49ers in Australia.

So for the time being, he's focused on being present and continuing to build those relationships with his teammates, grateful for the chance to hopefully help the Rams accomplish something special.