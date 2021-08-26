Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Broncos preseason game on Aug. 28.
MATCHUP
The Rams (0-2) travel to Denver to take on the Broncos (2-0) on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. The two teams last met in the preseason on August 24, 2019, a 10-6 victory for the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. pacific time. Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game on KABC-7.
WATCH ON TV
- TV Coverage: KABC-7 (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below)
- Play-by-Play: Andrew Siciliano
- Color Analysts: Mina Kimes and Aqib Talib
- Sideline reporter: Curt Sandoval
Preseason TV:
- ABC7/KABC-TV – Los Angeles
- KOAT ABC 7 – Albuquerque, NM
- KBFX FOX 58 – Bakersfield, CA
- KFRE CW 59 – Fresno/Visalia, CA
- KDFX FOX 11 – Palm Springs, CA
- KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA
- KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI
- KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
- KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
- KYUR ABC 13 – Anchorage, AK
- KATN ABC 2 – Fairbanks, AK
- KJUD ABC 8 – Juneau, AK
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Rams official app for iOS devices
- Club mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline: D'Marco Farr
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
- KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
- KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
- KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
- KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
- KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
- KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA
