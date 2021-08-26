Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Broncos preseason game on Aug. 28.

MATCHUP

The Rams (0-2) travel to Denver to take on the Broncos (2-0) on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. The two teams last met in the preseason on August 24, 2019, a 10-6 victory for the Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. pacific time. Fans in Los Angeles can watch Saturday's game on KABC-7.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Rams Pick'em is back for the 2021-22 season! Predict the action during the Raiders at Rams preseason game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem. This year more fans will have a chance to take home prizes. The top 20 fans each week will score Rams prizing that includes:

Two Single-Game Tickets to future Rams Game (1st Place)

Autographed Football (2nd Place)

SoFi Stadium Tour for Two People (3rd Place)

Autographed Mini Helmet (4th Place)

$150 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (5th Place)

$100 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (6th Place)

$75 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (7th Place)

$50 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (8th-10th Place)

30% off Rams Fan Shop discount (11th - 20th Place)