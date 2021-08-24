From the Podium: Sean McVay on preseason finale plans for quarterback position, Matthew Stafford on evaluation of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media following Monday's practice, discussing the plan for the quarterback position for Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos (McVay), working with wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell (Stafford), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"(John Wolford will) be ready if need be. (But) not planning on playing John." – McVay

After waiving Devlin Hodges earlier today, the Rams are down to two backup quarterbacks – John Wolford and Bryce Perkins – for their preseason finale this Saturday against the Broncos in Denver.

While Wolford will be ready as an emergency option, but the Rams are not planning on playing him. Therefore, Perkins will start and play the entire game on Saturday.

"It's important to a lot of guys, and we are trying to still get some things figured out. Feel good about a lot of the positions." – McVay