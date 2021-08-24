From the Podium: Sean McVay on preseason finale plans for quarterback position, Matthew Stafford on evaluation of Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media following Monday's practice, discussing the plan for the quarterback position for Saturday's preseason finale against the Broncos (McVay), working with wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell (Stafford), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"(John Wolford will) be ready if need be. (But) not planning on playing John." – McVay
- After waiving Devlin Hodges earlier today, the Rams are down to two backup quarterbacks – John Wolford and Bryce Perkins – for their preseason finale this Saturday against the Broncos in Denver.
- While Wolford will be ready as an emergency option, but the Rams are not planning on playing him. Therefore, Perkins will start and play the entire game on Saturday.
"It's important to a lot of guys, and we are trying to still get some things figured out. Feel good about a lot of the positions." – McVay
- The last preseason game is a critical opportunity for both the Rams and the players competing for remaining roster spots.
- Equally important to the Rams finding clarity on those spots, according to McVay, is making sure they help players put "good tape out there for the rest of the league."
"He's doing a nice job. I think every time we step out on the field, he's trying to be better. I'm trying to be better with him, with all the guys." – Stafford
- In what has become a common sight during training camp, Stafford connected with Jefferson on another deep completion, this one down the left sideline during 11-on-11 drills in Monday's practice.
- "We're just trying to maximize our opportunities," Stafford said. "That's what he has to do and what he continues to do."
"(Atwell) has done a nice job. I watched him closely in the game. I thought he did some really nice things, threatened some people with his speed. He was sudden at the top of some of those routes, did a nice job catching the ball when it was thrown his way." – Stafford
- Stafford came away impressed with what he saw out of Atwell in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders. Atwell caught 8 of a team-high 13 targets from Perkins for 46 yards.
- "He's just developing," Stafford said. "He's another guy that is every opportunity he gets is going to be a huge plus for him and making sure that he learns from those."