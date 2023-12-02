Injury Report 12/1: Michael Hoecht questionable for Week 13 vs. Browns but expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said Hoecht is "making good progress" and that he expects him to play.

"It's like the outside, more of his IT band just a little bit," McVay said Friday of Hoecht's knee injury. "We're just trying to kind of just let it calm down."

Meanwhile, defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) was officially ruled out – expected based on McVay's comments on Lake's status earlier in the week.

For the Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) have been ruled out. Thompson-Robinson being out means Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for Cleveland on Sunday.

Additionally, center Nick Harris (knee) is considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.