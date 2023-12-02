Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/1: Michael Hoecht questionable for Week 13 vs. Browns but expected to play

Dec 01, 2023 at 04:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said Hoecht is "making good progress" and that he expects him to play.

"It's like the outside, more of his IT band just a little bit," McVay said Friday of Hoecht's knee injury. "We're just trying to kind of just let it calm down."

Meanwhile, defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) was officially ruled out – expected based on McVay's comments on Lake's status earlier in the week.

For the Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) have been ruled out. Thompson-Robinson being out means Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for Cleveland on Sunday.

Additionally, center Nick Harris (knee) is considered questionable. 

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP Full Full -
Quentin Lake DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Rob Havenstein OT NIR-Resting DNP Full Full -
Michael Hoecht OLB Knee Limited DNP DNP Questionable
Ben Skowronek WR Hip Full Full Full -
Cooper Kupp WR Ankle Full Full Full -
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Aaron Donald DT NIR-Resting - - DNP -

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joel Bitonio G NIR-Resting/Knee DNP Limited Full -
Amari Cooper WR NIR-Resting/Ribs DNP Limited Limited -
Myles Garrett DE NIR-Resting/Shoulder DNP DNP Full -
Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Kareem Hunt RB Groin DNP Limited Full -
David Njoku TE NIR-Resting/Knee DNP Full Full -
Wyatt Teller G Calf DNP Limited Full -
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Juan Thornhill S Calf DNP Limited Limited -
Denzel Ward CB Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Jordan Elliott DT Ankle Limited Full Full -
Ogbo Okoronkwo DE Groin Limited Full Full -
Sione Takitaki LB Knee Limited Full Full -
Anthony Walker Jr. LB Hamstring/Illness Limited DNP Limited -
Geron Christian Sr. T Finger Full Full Full -
Mike Ford Jr. CB Ribs Full Full Full -
Nick Harris C Knee - Limited Limited Questionable
James Hudson T NIR-Personal - - DNP -

