Injury Report 11/24: Quentin Lake out for Week 12 at Cardinals; Ben Skowronek questionable; Cooper Kupp will play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

"(It's) unfortunate, his hamstring is still kind of bothering him," head coach Sean McVay said prior to Friday's practice.

Asked if Lake's injury is a day-to-day or week-to-week one, McVay said he would have more clarity on that after Friday's practice.

Meanwhile, McVay said wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) will play on Sunday. Kupp was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Thursday and not participating Wednesday.

Other than Lake and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (questionable with a hip injury), no other Rams players listed on the injury report carry an injury designation for Sunday's game.

For the Cardinals, cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) have all been ruled out, while wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) is one of six players listed as questionable.