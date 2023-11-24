Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 11/24: Quentin Lake out for Week 12 at Cardinals; Ben Skowronek questionable; Cooper Kupp will play

Nov 24, 2023 at 02:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

"(It's) unfortunate, his hamstring is still kind of bothering him," head coach Sean McVay said prior to Friday's practice.

Asked if Lake's injury is a day-to-day or week-to-week one, McVay said he would have more clarity on that after Friday's practice.

Meanwhile, McVay said wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) will play on Sunday. Kupp was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Thursday and not participating Wednesday.

Other than Lake and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (questionable with a hip injury), no other Rams players listed on the injury report carry an injury designation for Sunday's game. 

For the Cardinals, cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) have all been ruled out, while wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) is one of six players listed as questionable. 

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Cooper Kupp WR Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Coleman Shelton OL Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Quentin Lake DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP Limited Full -
Rob Havenstein OL Rest DNP Limited Full -
Cobie Durant DB Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Puka Nacua WR Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Hip Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kevin Dotson OL Shoulder Limited Limited Full -
Michael Hoecht OLB Shoulder Full Full Full -
Kyren Williams RB Ankle Full Full Full -
Jason Taylor II DB Hip Full Full Full -
Aaron Donald DT Rest - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL Rest - - DNP -
Ernest Jones LB Knee - - Limited -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joey Blount S Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Antonio Hamilton CB Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
Kevin Strong OL Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Marquise Brown WR Heel Limited DNP DNP Questionable
Emari Demercado RB Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Zach Pascal WR Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jesse Luketa LB Ankle - - Limited Questionable

