From the Podium: Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford preview Week 12 at Cardinals

Nov 22, 2023 at 05:28 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive tackle Aaron Donaldand quarterback Matthew Stafford each hold press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the return of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Derion Kendrick's big interception against the Seahawks last week, the return of Rams running back Kyren Williams and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"He looked like he was full speed in the walkthrough just now." – McVay

  • Williams was back practicing on Wednesday and a full participant.
  • "He's excited to be back, we're glad to have him back," McVay said.

"He brings that element of explosiveness, (so) it will be good to get him back there." – LaFleur

  • The Rams are happy to have Williams back, especially knowing what he can bring to the offense.
  • While Williams' last game – which was also against the Cardinals – was the best of his career statistically, what stood out the most to LaFleur was the "textbook" way Williams set up his blocks in the run game.

"I was kind of happy for him on a personal level, because I watch the young man at work every day." – Morris

  • Morris was pleased to see Kendrick capitalize on the opportunity to get an interception last week against the Seahawks.
  • With injuries at cornerback, Kendrick got the start after being in a reserve role against the Packers.

"He's just still the same guy out there, moving around and making plays." – Donald

  • Sunday's game against the Rams will be Murray's third game back from a torn ACL, which he underwent surgery to repair in early January.
  • Donald said they have to do a good job of containing Murray and making him uncomfortable.

"Not too bad with the throwing motion." – Stafford

  • Last week's big hit has had little, if any, effect on Stafford's throwing motion. 
  • Stafford, who fully participated in Wednesday's practice, said he's "dealt with this a bunch of different times before, (and it's) not much different than those times."

