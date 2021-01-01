Rams-Cardinals Game Preview: It all comes down to Week 17

Just a few hours into the New Year. How are we doing on those resolutions?

Anyone else broken a few, already?

I'll offer a few suggestions for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 in a bit. But first, I want to acknowledge what a tough year it's been. Can only hope that football has provided an outlet for you – to celebrate, to vent frustration, to distract – in whatever manner that's been needed.

In the less serious context of football, it's been much the same for the Rams, as we know. Tumultuous.

And here they are in Week 17 – a game that was in no way guaranteed back when this season kicked off – with a chance to extend their journey.

Adversity has struck on multiple fronts. I'm sure there's physical, mental, and emotional weariness that all teams experience this late in a campaign – all the more so following five months of daily nasal swabs.

But there's too much upside in this group for it to end here.

The prime years of Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey's careers deserve the playoffs. Andrew Whitworth's been rehabilitating for the chance to suit up again. Career seasons from so many – including John Johnson, Darious Williams, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Leonard Floyd – have to be rewarded with a berth.

Can't wait to see if the Rams can play their way in against the Cardinals.