Rams 'Change the Equation' as they head back to the lab in star-studded video to kick off the NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2023 at 07:28 AM
To celebrate the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams are debuting "Change the Equation," a star-studded video that sets the stage for how the team will use the draft to build a team that can compete now and into the future – by going back to the lab.

"Change the Equation" features lab experts and Dos Hombres Mezcal co-founders Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, who assist the Rams in finding the perfect formula for this year's draft. The film features cameos by Diplo, Cheech Marin, Rams General Manager Les Snead, Head Coach Sean McVay and Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris.

This :90 second video pays homage to stars the Rams drafted over the years including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson and Ernest Jones, the family and friends of those players who celebrate that moment, and the fans who come together excited to support their players who join the 'Ramily.' "Change the Equation" will live on the LA Rams' digital and social channels.

Josh Duhamel's Dakota. Media partnered with the Rams to produce and direct "Change the Equation," which features music by Diplo.

"With Change The Equation, we set out to capture the excitement and hope that surrounds the Draft as we give fans a look into how we are shaping the next era of our team – by getting back in the lab," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "The video brings together science and culture with our key pillars – our bold front office, our unstoppable players, and our dedicated fans – as winning the future is built on the foundation of our past success. We are grateful to Josh Duhamel and Dakota.Media for their tremendous partnership in telling this story and helping to bring our lab to life."

"Working on this project with the Rams has been a blast," says Dakota. Media. "Their marketing team led by Kat, Lexi and Marissa has been incredibly collaborative, giving us the opportunity and space to be creative and do what we love, producing content that makes you feel something."

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Cheech Marin & more! | Behind the scenes of the Rams 2023 NFL Draft Film

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul & Cheech Marin joined the Los Angeles Rams' coaches, players & staff for this year's draft film. Look through behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the Rams' 2023 NFL Draft Film: Change The Equation.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 Draft Film | Behind the Scenes Gallery featuring Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul | Back in the Lab
To bring "Change the Equation" to life, the Rams worked with sponsors including SoFi, Dos Hombres Mezcal, and Sleep Number, to illustrate many types of labs, both physical and conceptual. Digital personal finance company SoFi is entitling the Draft Lab as they help the team get their money right. The Sleep Lab, presented by Sleep Number, is where Rams players Jordan Fuller and Quentin Lake are recharging and leveraging individualized sleep as part of their recovery strategy. Additionally, the video kicks off the Rams' new partnership with Dos Hombres Mezcal, a unique blend of Espadin agave from Oaxaca, Mexico co-founded by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. Viewers will see Dos Hombres Mezcal bottles and cocktails integrated throughout the scenes.

This year, the Draft House becomes the Draft Lab. Continuing their tradition of drafting from a luxury home in the greater Los Angeles region, the Rams are converting a 10,000 square foot home in the San Fernando Valley into their football headquarters known as the SoFi Draft Lab. This offseason, the front office is focused on replenishing its Draft capital and improving its long-term salary cap situation, enlisting partner SoFi to help get their money right. Snead, McVay, and their teams will spend all three days of the NFL Draft from Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29 at the SoFi Draft Lab, adding to their roster with Draft picks and Undrafted Free Agents as they formulate the 2023 Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have 11 draft picks this year, including three in the top 77.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: An inside look at the SoFi Draft Lab

Take an exclusive look around the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 Draft Lab presented by SoFi.

E_TOW16358
