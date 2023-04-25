Rams 'Change the Equation' as they head back to the lab in star-studded video to kick off the NFL Draft

"With Change The Equation, we set out to capture the excitement and hope that surrounds the Draft as we give fans a look into how we are shaping the next era of our team – by getting back in the lab," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "The video brings together science and culture with our key pillars – our bold front office, our unstoppable players, and our dedicated fans – as winning the future is built on the foundation of our past success. We are grateful to Josh Duhamel and Dakota.Media for their tremendous partnership in telling this story and helping to bring our lab to life."