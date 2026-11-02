Blake Corum sparks Rams offense against Chargers, leading first second-half drive into momentum-shifting touchdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams offense was struggling to get into a rhythm in the first half. They had 90 total yards of offense, and 40 of those yards came on one completion to wide receiver Tutu Atwell. The completion sparked a two-minute drive at the end of the first half that eventually led to a touchdown and a 10-9 lead over the Chargers at halftime.
Desperately needing another spark and even greater rhythm on offense to start the second half, Blake Corum answered the call.
The running back had 55 yards on the ground on the first drive of the second half alone — finishing the game with 73 yards on 11 carries. Corum capped off his statement drive with an explosive 23-yard touchdown run where he burst up the seam and leapt over a diving tackler in the secondary to walk into the end zone.
"Blake brought a big spark in the second half, especially on that drive where he makes a big play to be able to punch it in," head coach Sean McVay said postgame.
In a game where the Rams were missing three key pass catchers in wide receiver Davante Adams and tight ends Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson, Corum proved how valuable he can be when quarterback Matthew Stafford has less options to throw to.
The Rams offense began to move the ball down the field after Atwell's 40-yard reception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua added seven receptions for 40 yards in the first half — finishing with 11 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown — and running back Kyren Williams punched in a 1-yard touchdown before the half.
Corum's surge in the second half marked the most tangible shift in momentum.
In real time, Corum's 55-yard drive felt like the embodiment of the Rams offense starting to gain its footing. On first down he ran for 5 yards. Then on second down he ran for 6 yards. Then 13 yards. Then 8 yards. And finally the 23-yard touchdown.
Nearly every play resulted in more yards than the one before it. Corum embodied the rhythm the Rams offense was gaining. And as he usually does, Corum deflected the credit to those around him for opening up holes.
"That drive, it's a big credit to the o-line, tight ends and receivers for blocking," Corum said. "It felt like 5 (yards), 10 (yards), and kind of just felt them getting tired. Our big thing here, coach McVay always says is stamina. And so I knew one of them was going to crack."
On one drive, when one finally did "crack," Corum essentially did it all himself. Corum was efficient and effective with a season-high 5.8 yards after contact and 6.6 yards per carry, helping keep the Rams ahead of the sticks.
Last week, Corum also provided a similar spark with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 5.5 yards per carry. Now, Corum has finished the last four games with a scrimmage touchdown — tied for the longest streak in his career.
Sunday's game against the Chargers was simply the latest iteration of how valuable an option Corum has been, and how reliable he can be when McVay and the offense needs to turn to him.
"I think just more experience in the league," Stafford said postgame when asked how Corum has grown as a runner. "(He's) understanding what we're trying to do, understanding our game as good as he can. He's finding himself as a player as well."