Blake Corum sparks Rams offense against Chargers, leading first second-half drive into momentum-shifting touchdown

In a game where the Rams were missing three key pass catchers in wide receiver Davante Adams and tight ends Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson, Corum proved how valuable he can be when quarterback Matthew Stafford has less options to throw to.

The Rams offense began to move the ball down the field after Atwell's 40-yard reception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua added seven receptions for 40 yards in the first half — finishing with 11 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown — and running back Kyren Williams punched in a 1-yard touchdown before the half.

Corum's surge in the second half marked the most tangible shift in momentum.

In real time, Corum's 55-yard drive felt like the embodiment of the Rams offense starting to gain its footing. On first down he ran for 5 yards. Then on second down he ran for 6 yards. Then 13 yards. Then 8 yards. And finally the 23-yard touchdown.

Nearly every play resulted in more yards than the one before it. Corum embodied the rhythm the Rams offense was gaining. And as he usually does, Corum deflected the credit to those around him for opening up holes.

"That drive, it's a big credit to the o-line, tight ends and receivers for blocking," Corum said. "It felt like 5 (yards), 10 (yards), and kind of just felt them getting tired. Our big thing here, coach McVay always says is stamina. And so I knew one of them was going to crack."

On one drive, when one finally did "crack," Corum essentially did it all himself. Corum was efficient and effective with a season-high 5.8 yards after contact and 6.6 yards per carry, helping keep the Rams ahead of the sticks.