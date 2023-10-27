Andrew Whitworth joins Rams players in celebrating the annual Rams Night for Wishes benefitting children battling life-threatening medical conditions

The Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the sixth annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event, presented by NeOnc Technologies Holding, Inc., to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.
The event included a silent and live auction that raised over $700,000. "Each year, our goal is to continue raising the bar for Make-A-Wish," said Molly Higgins, Rams executive vice president of community.
In addition, there was a cocktail reception, dinner and a fashion show featuring members of the Rams 2023 Rookie Class who strutted the runway with excited wish kids. "Make-A-Wish is a non-profit and cause that resonates with everyone from our players to our cheerleaders to our front office staff," said Higgins.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, right tackle Rob Havenstein, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and receiver Ben Skowronek served as event captains and judged the star-studded fashion show.
"We are thankful for [our] event captains who showed that their leadership extends beyond the football field as they stepped up to lead Rams Night for Wishes. Their leadership and commitment to the cause is an example of what makes this team so special."
2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth also joined the event to emcee the onstage programming and entertainment.
The event had a personal impact on guests that extended further than granting wishes. Higgins shared, "To see our entire rookie class interacting with the wish kids and showing them love reminds us of the power of our platform to create joy and memories."
Higgins explained that the organizations relationship with Make-A-Wish started back in St. Louis, and she always knew it was something to continue in Los Angeles. Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage were also in attendance to support the fundraising efforts and interact with attendees. To date, LA Rams Night for Wishes has sold out each year and raised over $2 million to grant wishes for critically ill children in the community.
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties grants the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides. Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 2,150 local children.
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.