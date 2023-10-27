Andrew Whitworth joins Rams players in celebrating the annual Rams Night for Wishes benefitting children battling life-threatening medical conditions

2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth also joined the event to emcee the onstage programming and entertainment.

The event had a personal impact on guests that extended further than granting wishes. Higgins shared, "To see our entire rookie class interacting with the wish kids and showing them love reminds us of the power of our platform to create joy and memories."

Higgins explained that the organizations relationship with Make-A-Wish started back in St. Louis, and she always knew it was something to continue in Los Angeles. Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage were also in attendance to support the fundraising efforts and interact with attendees. To date, LA Rams Night for Wishes has sold out each year and raised over $2 million to grant wishes for critically ill children in the community.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties grants the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Each year, over 100 children are diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and desperately need the positive experience that a wish provides. Founded in 1985, Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties has granted the heartfelt wishes of more than 2,150 local children.