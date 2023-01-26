More than 2,500 tickets donated to non-profit organizations & schools through Rams House for the Holidays initiative

When the Rams hosted the Denver Broncos on Christmas day, more than 2,500 tickets were donated to deserving non-profit organizations here in Los Angeles. Through the Rams House for the Holidays initiative, Rams ticket holders were able to select specific non-profits to which they wanted to donate their tickets to.
The non-profits that received tickets included the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, A Place Called Home, Heart of Los Angeles, Operation Progress, Anti-Recidivism Coalition and many other organizations.
In addition, Season Ticket Members had the opportunity to donate tickets to the Rams Foundation, which were allocated to non-profits and schools supported by the team to attend the game. This treated the North East Lincoln Tigers youth football program coached by LAPD Community Safety Partnership Officers with tickets to the game. During the game, the Rams surprised them by adopting the youth football program and renaming them the North East Lincoln Rams.
To complement the efforts of Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners, Rams players including Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Havenstein, Allen Robinson, David Long Jr. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, Rams General Manager Les Snead, and Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff also donated tickets to support these organizations.
Many Rams partners teamed up in support of Rams House for the Holidays, including Diageo, Princess Cruises, Hilton, Ikon, Meat District, La Brea Bakery, YouTube TV and New Era.
All Season Ticket Members who donated their tickets received a dollar-for-dollar match for the value of their tickets donated in credits to book a trip Princess Cruises. Additionally, Members received one entry per ticket donated for a chance to win prizes including hotel nights at a Hilton Property, a meal cooked at home by Chef Aaron May courtesy of Meat District, an Ikon ski pass, La Brea Bakery bread, and Rams New Era hats.
"We recognized some of our Season Ticket Members might have other plans for Christmas Day, so we wanted to create an easy way for those fans to put their tickets to good use and make the holidays a little brighter for others," said Rams Executive Vice President, Community Impact and Engagement Molly Higgins. "The initiative was an overwhelming success with so many people having the opportunity to spend Christmas at the Rams House and create memories that will last a lifetime."
The Christmas Day game was a special, festive, holiday experience. The game was broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon and all fans received Nickelodeon-themed holiday scarves and experienced the sliming of fans and staff members. Fans also had the chance to meet Santa Claus at various points in SoFi Stadium for photo opportunities. Season Ticket Members also were given photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy pregame and received a Rams Super Bowl beanie with any purchase at the team store.
Here is a full list of local non-profits that Rams Season Ticket Members assisted through the Rams House for the Holidays efforts:
- Colony HS
- US Vets
- LA Promise Fund
- Trust LA
- SuprMarkt
- Oak Hills HS
- Diamond Bar HS
- Franklin HS
- Bracken Kitchen
- Calibrate
- Watts Chosen Angels
- Anti Recidivisme Coalition
- CASA
- North East Lincoln Rams
- Beyond The Bell
- Upward Bound
- Covenant House
- Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
- LA Room & Board
- A Place Called Home
- Social Justice Learning Institute
- Sisters of Watts
- I Have a Dream Foundation Los Angeles
- Jenesse Center
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles
- Communities In Schools
- Sharefest
- League of Champions
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA
- Business Of Student Success
- The Salvation Army
- One For All
- Project Fatherhood, a Children's Institute program
- Operation Progress
- Mixed Roots Foundation
- Brotherhood Crusade
- Angel City Sports
- HomeLight Family Living
- Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center
- Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley
- Heart of Los Angeles
- YMCA Los Angeles
- Lincoln Tigers - Sponsorship Donations
- Heads Up Foundation
- Family First Foundation
- BBBSLA
- FoodShare
- After School All Stars
- St. Joseph Center
- LA Family Housing
- Casa LA
- Dymally High School
- Inglewood High School
- West Valley Food Pantry
