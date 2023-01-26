More than 2,500 tickets donated to non-profit organizations & schools through Rams House for the Holidays initiative

When the Rams hosted the Denver Broncos on Christmas day, more than 2,500 tickets were donated to deserving non-profit organizations here in Los Angeles. Through the Rams House for the Holidays initiative, Rams ticket holders were able to select specific non-profits to which they wanted to donate their tickets to.

The non-profits that received tickets included the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, A Place Called Home, Heart of Los Angeles, Operation Progress, Anti-Recidivism Coalition and many other organizations.

In addition, Season Ticket Members had the opportunity to donate tickets to the Rams Foundation, which were allocated to non-profits and schools supported by the team to attend the game. This treated the North East Lincoln Tigers youth football program coached by LAPD Community Safety Partnership Officers with tickets to the game. During the game, the Rams surprised them by adopting the youth football program and renaming them the North East Lincoln Rams.

To complement the efforts of Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners, Rams players including Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Havenstein, Allen Robinson, David Long Jr. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, Rams General Manager Les Snead, and Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff also donated tickets to support these organizations.

All Season Ticket Members who donated their tickets received a dollar-for-dollar match for the value of their tickets donated in credits to book a trip Princess Cruises. Additionally, Members received one entry per ticket donated for a chance to win prizes including hotel nights at a Hilton Property, a meal cooked at home by Chef Aaron May courtesy of Meat District, an Ikon ski pass, La Brea Bakery bread, and Rams New Era hats.