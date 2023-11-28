Rams players support Holidays for Heroes military appreciation campaign in partnership with QuidelOrtho & American Red Cross 

In partnership with QuidelOrtho and building on a longstanding partnership with American Red Cross, Rams players including Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Christian Rozeboom, Coleman Shelton, Jonah Williams, and Kyren Williams joined Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and front office staff to visit Woodlake Elementary Community Charter and Calabash Charter Academy in Woodland Hills to help students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for active-duty military members and veterans.
The cards will be distributed to military members who are serving domestically and overseas during the holidays. Kyren Williams, who visited Woodlake Elementary, was featured on the holiday card alongside WR Cooper Kupp and QB Matthew Stafford. QuidelOrtho also provided COVID tests for the students to take home.
When explaining the importance of writing the cards, Kyren Williams said, "It's giving back to those who are unselfish and putting their lives on the line for us to do what we're doing right now. Without them, none of this is possible."
Murchison emphasized his commitment to giving back to elementary students. "It means a lot to me because when I was younger, I thought about what it would mean to me. These are moments they'll remember their whole lives and tell their kids about."
The players also enjoyed sharing laughs and cheering with the students. "It's been a blessing to be able to get in the classroom. It's very nostalgic," said Kyren Williams.
Jonah Williams was happy to be a part of the event as he thought that being present in the classrooms shared the message that if the students work hard, they can be as successful as him and his teammates.
Murchison's connection to Salute to Serve week and the military community means a lot to him. "I have family members who serve, I have friends who served and knowing what they go through for us, for us to be able to play football, it means a lot. [I] never want to take it for granted. We want them to know that we're behind them."
The school visits took place on November 14, leading up to the Rams kickoff of their 5-week 'Season of Giving' community campaign. Murchison, Jonah Williams and Kyren Williams all emphasized the importance of family and friends during the holiday season. They all exemplified appreciation to be in a position that allows them to spend time giving back to the community.
Learn more about the Rams Salute to Service efforts here.