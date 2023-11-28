Rams players support Holidays for Heroes military appreciation campaign in partnership with QuidelOrtho & American Red Cross 

The players also enjoyed sharing laughs and cheering with the students. "It's been a blessing to be able to get in the classroom. It's very nostalgic," said Kyren Williams.

Jonah Williams was happy to be a part of the event as he thought that being present in the classrooms shared the message that if the students work hard, they can be as successful as him and his teammates.

Murchison's connection to Salute to Serve week and the military community means a lot to him. "I have family members who serve, I have friends who served and knowing what they go through for us, for us to be able to play football, it means a lot. [I] never want to take it for granted. We want them to know that we're behind them."

The school visits took place on November 14, leading up to the Rams kickoff of their 5-week 'Season of Giving' community campaign. Murchison, Jonah Williams and Kyren Williams all emphasized the importance of family and friends during the holiday season. They all exemplified appreciation to be in a position that allows them to spend time giving back to the community.