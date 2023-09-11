Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

Prior to traveling to Denver for their last preseason matchup, the Rams hosted their annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union to raise funds to benefit the Los Angeles community through the Rams Foundation. This year, the event also extended proceeds to the wildfire relief efforts in Maui, Hawaii.
The Rams entire roster was in attendance and spent time chatting with team partners, corporate supporters and community organizations that gathered in support of the event. The Rams Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Demoff, kicked off the event and shared the passion the organization has for giving back.
The Los Angeles Rams Foundation aims to inspire change with a focus on providing access and opportunity, driving equity and fighting for equality for all Angelenos. Through a variety of charitable partnerships and initiatives, the Rams work to address social justice issues including education inequities, housing and food insecurities, community-police relations, youth justice and mentorship.
Attendees had the chance to bid on other unique items, including a trip with the team for their New Year's Eve game versus the New York Giants. A lucky 9-year-old, Teddy Conroy, outbid the room and is looking forward to meeting his favorite players on the road.
Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. explained how Kickoff for Charity aligns with the mission of the Rams. "We are who we say we are, we're genuine people. We like to uplift everyone who does these things, we like to take care of people that take care of [the community]. I think that we [represent] that so positively and it means so much to be a part of this organization."
Head Coach Sean McVay sat down with Steve Wyche, NFL Network Chief National Reporter who emceed the event, to give the attendees insight into what he's looking forward to this season. Wyche also spoke with Joan Sullivan Anane, Chief Executive Officer of Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, as part of the program. Anane spoke about the positive impact of the partnership with the Rams and how it has helped student achievement grow throughout high-need Los Angeles communities.
It's important to the team to come together for community events, especially ones that benefit so many of the programs the Rams support. "We all enjoy playing the sport we play but also connecting with people that are passionate about getting involved in community, which I'm passionate about as well," said Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller.
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp & more Rams players, coaches & staff attend the 2023 Kickoff for Charity
Continuing the team's support of Maui wildfire relief, the Rams auctioned off two packages at Kickoff for Charity that generated $35,200 to be donated to Maui United Way to further aid those affected. Just days before Kickoff for Charity, at their preseason game versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams raised approximately $150,000 from sales of their Mālama Maui shirt to donate to American Red Cross Maui. The 50/50 Raffle from the game set a preseason record raising $162,100 with $81,050 also going to relief efforts. Rams players, coaches, and personnel wore the shirt to raise awareness and show their solidarity for Maui.
Anchrum Jr. emphasized that giving back is something he has done all his life. "I think that's always carried me through [my childhood], high school, college... and I think now I have a platform to keep doing more and do better." Fuller added that his family and role models have instilled in him that giving back is "just what we do."
Fuller mentioned he spent some time speaking with the Rams community team. "[I'm] appreciative of everybody in the organization, just how important it is to them to get involved in the community."
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.