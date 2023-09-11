Rams players & head coach Sean McVay join annual Kickoff for Charity luncheon to benefit Los Angeles community 

The Los Angeles Rams Foundation aims to inspire change with a focus on providing access and opportunity, driving equity and fighting for equality for all Angelenos. Through a variety of charitable partnerships and initiatives, the Rams work to address social justice issues including education inequities, housing and food insecurities, community-police relations, youth justice and mentorship.

Attendees had the chance to bid on other unique items, including a trip with the team for their New Year's Eve game versus the New York Giants. A lucky 9-year-old, Teddy Conroy, outbid the room and is looking forward to meeting his favorite players on the road.

Rams guard ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ explained how Kickoff for Charity aligns with the mission of the Rams. "We are who we say we are, we're genuine people. We like to uplift everyone who does these things, we like to take care of people that take care of [the community]. I think that we [represent] that so positively and it means so much to be a part of this organization."

Head Coach Sean McVay sat down with Steve Wyche, NFL Network Chief National Reporter who emceed the event, to give the attendees insight into what he's looking forward to this season. Wyche also spoke with Joan Sullivan Anane, Chief Executive Officer of Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, as part of the program. Anane spoke about the positive impact of the partnership with the Rams and how it has helped student achievement grow throughout high-need Los Angeles communities.