Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 10/27: Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones IV and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 8 at Cowboys; Hunter Long ruled out

Oct 27, 2023 at 02:12 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday said he didn't expect Jones' or Skowronek's game statuses to be affected, as far as their availability goes. Havenstein sustained his calf injury in practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, tight end link-placeholder-0 has been ruled out and will remain in the 21-day practice window.

For the Cowboys, starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Limited Full -
Ernest Jones IV LB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Byron Young OLB Knee Limited Full Full -
Russ Yeast DB Hip Limited Full Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Hunter Long TE Hamstring Full Full Full Out
Rob Havenstein OL Calf - DNP DNP Questionable
Aaron Donald DT NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -

DALLAS COWBOYS

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Juanyeh Thomas S Hamstring Full Full Full -
Tyron Smith T Neck - Limited Limited Questionable

Related Content

news

Friday notebook: Lucas Havrisik will be Rams' kicker Sunday at Cowboys; Rob Havenstein (calf) will be questionable for Week 8

Recapping some of the key updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 
news

Rams hit the road for pivotal opportunity against the Cowboys | Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long discusses the importance of the Rams putting together a complete performance, highlights an epic quarterback showdown between Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, and details how this Week 8 matchup can provide an immediate opportunity for redemption.
news

Steve Avila looking forward to Week 8 homecoming in Dallas

The Rams' Week 8 road game against the Cowboys represents a trip home for rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila. 
news

Lucas Havrisik embraces weather and opportunity in Los Angeles

Riverside native and new Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik gets his first chance on a 53-man roster after being signed by Los Angeles off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Chase Blackburn and Cooper Kupp preview Week 8 at Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Cowboys on Sunday, October 29, 2023. 
news

Rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila discusses his transition from college to the NFL and shares the story behind his first NFL TD spike | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 107

Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila talks about his rookie season and journey to the NFL on the latest episode of Rams Revealed. 
news

Rams sign K Lucas Havrisik

The Los Angeles Rams have signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 regular season road game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Rams release K Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams have released kicker Brett Maher.
news

First Look: Rams travel to Dallas to take on Cowboys in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 
Advertising