Injury Report 10/27: Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones IV and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 8 at Cowboys; Hunter Long ruled out

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (calf), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (Achilles) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in Dallas (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday said he didn't expect Jones' or Skowronek's game statuses to be affected, as far as their availability goes. Havenstein sustained his calf injury in practice on Thursday.

Meanwhile, tight end link-placeholder-0 has been ruled out and will remain in the 21-day practice window.

For the Cowboys, starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.