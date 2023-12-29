Injury Report 12/29: Tre Tomlinson out for for Week 17 at Giants; Puka Nacua, Ernest Jones IV, Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Tomlinson's status was not surprising, as McVay said earlier this week he didn't expect Tomlinson to be available.

Meanwhile, linebacker Ernest Jones IV (illness), wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (thigh) are listed as questionable. McVay said prior to Friday's practice he expects those three to be good to go for Sunday; a team spokesperson said Jackson is expected to play.

For the Giants, tight end Lawrence Cager (groin) is listed as doubtful, while cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder) and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (quad) are considered questionable.

Below are the injury reports for both teams. Note: The Giants held a walkthrough on Wednesday, therefore participation for that day is an estimation.