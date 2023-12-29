Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/29: Tre Tomlinson out for for Week 17 at Giants; Puka Nacua, Ernest Jones IV, Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

Dec 29, 2023 at 01:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Tre Tomlinson  (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (10 a.m. PT, FOX).

Tomlinson's status was not surprising, as McVay said earlier this week he didn't expect Tomlinson to be available.

Meanwhile, linebacker Ernest Jones IV (illness), wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (thigh) are listed as questionable. McVay said prior to Friday's practice he expects those three to be good to go for Sunday; a team spokesperson said Jackson is expected to play. 

For the Giants, tight end Lawrence Cager (groin) is listed as doubtful, while cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder) and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (quad) are considered questionable.

Below are the injury reports for both teams. Note: The Giants held a walkthrough on Wednesday, therefore participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tre Tomlinson DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Joe Noteboom OL Foot DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Puka Nacua WR Hip - - DNP Questionable
Ernest Jones LB Illness - - DNP Questionable
Aaron Donald DT NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Alaric Jackson OL Thigh - - DNP Questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Deonte Banks DB Shoulder DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Lawrence Cager TE Groin DNP Limited Limited Doubtful
Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring DNP Limited Limited -
A'Shawn Robinson DL Back DNP Limited Limited -
Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Knee DNP Limited Limited -
Saquon Barkley RB Elbow Limited Full Full -
Ben Bredeson OL Quad Limited Full Full -
Jamie Gillian P Left Groin/Left Knee Limited Limited Limited -
Adoree' Jackson DB Ankle Limited Full Full -
Justin Pugh OL Elbow/Back Limited Limited Full -
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Quad Limited Full Limited Questionable
John Michael Schmitz OL Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Darren Waller TE Knee Limited Full Full -

Advertising