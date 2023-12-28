Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 17 at Giants

Dec 27, 2023 at 05:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the Giants defense, Stafford's toughness and more. 

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I've seen a consistent work ethic." – McVay

  • What's stood out to McVay about wide receiver Demarcus Robinson's play is his consistency, which is something he's shown all year. 
  • McVay said Robinson has been a "big-time contributor" both with and without the ball in his hands.

"Just trying to be available as much as I can." – Stafford

  • Asked what it was about his time in Detroit with the Lions that helped him developed his toughness, Stafford pointed to the above and said he learned it when he first got into the league. 
  • "That was kind of the mentality of of the league back then and still, you know, for the majority is today," Stafford said.

