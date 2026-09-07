From one home to another: Tutu Atwell 'happy, excited and ready to get to work' with Rams in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Tutu Atwell's annual offseason trip down to Miami this year wasn't his usual.

Atwell grew up in Miami, so every offseason to this point in his NFL career the wide receiver would go down there to train back home. This offseason, the Dolphins signed Atwell to a 1-year contract for what would have been his first season not playing for the Rams after spending the first five seasons of his NFL career in Los Angeles.

This meant Atwell spent the offseason in Miami like usual, but this time around the offseason also included training camp and OTAs in Miami, which was not what he was accustomed to.

Although Miami is where Atwell grew up and where he would consider to be home, he also deems Los Angeles to be his home. During the whirlwind of Rams offseason acquisitions came that trade for Atwell to come back to his second home, rejoining the Rams in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter.

"I'm happy (the Dolphins) gave me the opportunity to be a part of the organization," Atwell told therams.com. "(Los Angeles) is my home, too. It felt great down (in Miami), and it was a good experience and I'll be back down there soon during the offseason. Overall, was just happy to be home, and now I'm back to my other home."

When head coach Sean McVay called Atwell over the phone following the trade, giving him his official notice that he would be returning back to his "other home," he didn't pose it as much of a choice.

"I said, 'you don't have a choice, you're coming here,'" McVay said Aug. 27 with a laugh. "It didn't really matter whether he wanted to or not. But I love Tutu, there's a lot of love for Tutu Atwell in this locker room, and a lot of familiarity. And so I know Miami's home for him, but this is his second home, so we're excited to be able to welcome him back."

Although a demanding request, Atwell happily obliged and is excited for his return to Los Angeles this season.

"We were talking, both of us were excited, he told me I had no choice coming back, and he was coming to get me," Atwell said. "But man, that's my guy, and I'm just excited to be back."

Atwell has the unique experience as the only player that was with the team both last season and this season, yet didn't spend the offseason with the Rams. He brings a fresh perspective, yet profound understanding of how McVay likes to operate his offense. As McVay is notorious for using the offseason to mess around with the play book, Atwell has noticed some of the little changes, but feels like everything is familiar overall.

"It felt pretty similar," Atwell said when asked about the organization's differences between last season and this season. "Nothing changed, a few plays changed and everything, but just different names. Everything's the same, but it feels great to be back with the guys. Happy, excited and ready to get to work."

Throughout his career, Atwell had a 14-game reception streak during the 2024 season and a 20-game streak between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Last year, due to a hamstring injury limiting his playing time as well as an evolving offensive identity that impacted his role, Atwell had six receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown in 10 games played.

It remains to be seen how the Rams will arrange the game plan to utilize different receivers, and thus how much of that will be allocated to Atwell, but a healthy season and return to form of years past could go a long way for the depth of the wide receiver room.

"He's very familiar and comfortable with the settings," McVay said Sept. 4. "We've got some good depth at that room. ... It's still probably too early (to say what role he'll play), but we know some of the things that he can do. He's familiar with the coaches in there and we've tweaked and adjusted some things, but it's for the most part very familiar for him in terms of the terminology. Just being a great teammate and we'll see what that role looks like, players have an ability to be able to carve out roles."