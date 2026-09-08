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Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

Sep 08, 2026 at 09:57 AM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 1:

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NFL.com, Nick Shook Rank: 1

Last Week: 1

Change: -

ESPN.com Rank: 1

Last Week: 2

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 1

Last Week: 1

Change: -

Bleacher Report Rank: 1

Last Week: 1

Change: -

**Fox Sports, Ralph Vacchiano Rank:** 1

Last Week: 1

Change: -

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

Change: -

AVERAGE RANKING: 1.2

HIGH: 1 (NFL, ESPN, Yahoo, BR, Fox)

LOW: 2 (CBS)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +1 (ESPN)

AVERAGE CHANGE: +0.2

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — San Francisco 49ers

NFL.com — 17

ESPN.com — 9

Yahoo! Sports — 16

Bleacher Report — 8

Fox Sports — 10

CBS Sports — 10

AVERAGE RANKING: 11.7

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