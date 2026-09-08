Aaron Donald 'feeling good, feeling really good,' but still to be determined whether he plays Week 1 vs. 49ers in Australia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – No matter how many different ways it was asked, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald had the same laugh, same smile and same response.

Do you plan to travel to Australia?

"Feeling good, feeling really good. Come up with a game plan and see."

So can you say for certain you'll travel to Australia?

"I'm feeling really good. Feeling great. Come up with a game plan and see what's going on."

Are you going to play?

"Feeling really good. Come up with a gameplan to see. But I feel great, feel really good."

You get the idea.

So, the wait continues – at least until Tuesday, when head coach Sean McVay said he'll have injury and game status updates, including Donald's – to find out whether Donald's comeback season will begin this Thursday against the 49ers in Australia (5:35 p.m. PT, Netflix).

Donald spoke to the media Monday after what he said was a scheduled day off, still getting work in the weight room while the team practiced. Donald said he would be back on the practice field tomorrow. When he has been on the field, he's been mostly pleased with how he's felt as that acclimation process continues.

"Honestly, man, I really do feel good," Donald said, in what was his most detailed answer about how good he's feeling. "Like I said, things are clicking faster than what I thought it would be. Even with my first day out there with 11-on-11, I thought that things would be a little all over the place, but (I) settled in. A couple plays was a little rusty. It ain't to where I want it to be, but it's pretty damn good, if you ask me. To not play football in two years, to be moving how I'm moving, like I said, it's really no drop-off. It's not where I want to be, because I can see it and I know there's things that I want to clean up, and I'm going clean up. And the more reps I do, the more I play, it'll get there."

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula on Monday echoed what McVay has said since Donald returned, in that they continue to take things one day at a time with Donald.

Still, Shula was "extremely excited" to see Donald officially back, and figuring out where Donald fits in all this is "a challenge I'll take any time."