"This is like the craziest thing I've ever seen." Rams rookies react to seeing L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park

"The commitment to building a world-class stadium and the commitment to the community is just really cool," Edwards continued, before marveling once again at the scale of the project.

"This is like the craziest thing I've ever seen."

Rookie offensive lineman Bobby Evans and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. are already looking forward to the crowd noise anticipated to be amplified by the stadium's unique covered, but open-air design.

"I'm excited man, I know it's going to be a fun environment," Evans said. The Oklahoma product was joined in this excitement by Henderson, who averaged 8.9 yards per carry over the past two seasons as a Memphis Tiger. The explosive back said he definitely can imagine breaking off a big run in the stadium — but won't let the prospects of a shiny 2020 season take his mind off year one.

"It's exciting… but at the end of the day we still have to go out and do our job," Henderson said.

"But it's going to be a great feeling to play in this stadium."