J.B.'s Picks: Season Awards | Record-Setting Rookies & Exceeded Expectations

Historically, we've had to create separate categories for Rams honors – ones that exclude Donald for competitive purposes. Otherwise, this exercise would get redundant.

One way of distilling the success the Rams had across a 10-win playoff campaign would be this: Donald played at his All-Pro level again. He didn't miss a game due to injury. And yet this year, the most valuable player was undoubtedly the quarterback.

Matthew Stafford's December stretch could go down as the most consistent and brilliant of his career (hopefully surpassed only by what he does next).

In Weeks 13 through 16, he passed for 10 touchdowns, took just six sacks, and distributed 170 throws without a turnover.

Stafford dropped back to pass over 600 times in his 13th season, including the Wild Card game, and did not fumble once.

He was elite on money downs, earning 13 touchdowns against just one interception on third and fourth downs, the best ratio in the NFL.

After guiding the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI, Stafford legitimately entered the Hall of Fame conversation. But what he did this season might ultimately be what gets him to Canton. Because not only was it a Pro Bowl season, it was one that did so much to enhance his legacy.

It proved he could elevate a roster most pundits tossed aside during training camp and left for dead at the bye.

It captured the imagination of the football world with trick shot artistry and jaw-dropping derring-do.

It affirmed his status as among the toughest to play his position – let's not forget how close his season, and that of the Rams, was to being over after that thumb injury in Dallas suffered on a two-point reception of all things.