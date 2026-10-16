Injury Report, Week 6 vs. Cardinals: Trent McDuffie and Kam Curl questionable

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Head coach Sean McVay said McDuffie's groin injury popped up after he "felt a little something" in his groin at the end of Thursday's practice. McDuffie did not practice Friday in what McVay indicated was a precautionary approach being taken.

Safety Kam Curl (ankle) is also listed as questionable for Week 6, but McVay said they "feel good about him." McVay said Curl's ankle injury stemmed from "soreness" from Monday night's game against the Bills.

McVay also said tight end Davis Allen (foot), who was limited in Friday's practice, is "trending in the right direction." Allen was later listed without a game status designation on Friday's injury report.

For the Cardinals, running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is among three players ruled out, while punter Blake Gillikin (back) is one of four players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

NIR = Not Injury Related.