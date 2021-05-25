Rams to host open practice at SoFi Stadium on June 10

The Los Angeles Rams are inviting fans to attend an open practice at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, June 10 at 4:00 p.m. PT. The event will provide fans with their first opportunity to see Rams players take the field in-person at SoFi Stadium, as well as hear from Head Coach SEAN McVAY, General Manager LES SNEAD and several players.

The open practice, hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and Legend D'Marco Farr, will feature gameday entertainment elements, fan rituals, live music, and an in-depth look at the Rams offseason. Fans also will have the chance to visit the team store, The Equipment Room, to purchase exclusive Rams merchandise and other unique products.

Access to the open practice at SoFi Stadium is available to the public with priority given to Rams Season Ticket Members. Tickets for the event are complimentary and must be booked online in advance of the event. To receive information about attending the open practice at SoFi Stadium, fans can visit www.therams.com/ROP.

Vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests are permitted to attend and will be separated by assigned entries and seating locations. All guests will still be required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

Additionally, items such as beer, soft drinks, water, and pre-packaged snacks will be available at concession portables throughout the stadium. Guests may not bring food inside but will be able to bring in two factory-sealed bottles of water 16.9 fluid ounces or less. The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect which guests can learn more about at www.nfl.com/allclear.