Where Are They Now? Former Rams linebacker Cam Lynch

Lynch benefited from being shown the ropes by veterans James Laurinaitis and Alec Ogletree during his rookie training camp. And from when history caught up with him, as well.

"Jo-Lonn Dunbar, his mom actually worked at Syracuse University. And she had a Boston College shirt on. They're not our rivals, but we always had problems with Boston College. Why is she wearing this shirt in our facility? And so we talked about it a little bit," Lynch said.

"Fast forward to when I get to the Rams, Jo-Lonn knew I was from Syracuse, and he said, 'Hey, do you know a lady that works there that wore a Boston College shirt? That's my mom,'" Lynch said. "And so it's a very small world because I believe I opened the door for her or something like that. He said, 'My mom remembers you and she told me you treated her well. And since you treated her well, anything you need, let me know.'

"So just to take away from that, in regards to people who put me under their wing and led the way, is that you never know. Treating people well is important because you never know where it's going to pay off in the future."

The future was now for Lynch. As a backup linebacker and playing on special teams, his goal was to not only make the team, but to stay on it. He was successful, and along with Bryce Hager, were the only rookies on defense to play in every game.

"(Special teams coach) John Fassel told me, 'You know, making the NFL as an undersized linebacker is definitely hard to do, but it's even harder staying in the NFL,'" Lynch said. "And so my mindset really was focus on the concept of you can't make the club in the (ice) tub.

"I made sure that I was healthy. I made sure that I stretched before and after every workout, every practice, and made sure that I was available. I realized that a lot of people were dropped because of injuries. If you're undrafted and you get injured, a lot of times they look at that as quote, unquote, damaged goods. So I made sure that I was available at all times."

Raised in Los Angeles, the Rams had already headed east when Lynch was a kid. Of course, he was happy that he and the team would come together. But he was also happy where they initially came together.

"Starting my NFL career off in St. Louis was probably the best thing that happened to me because of the taste of the city, great food, great people," Lynch said. "The biggest things that's going on is probably the movie theaters and the casino there, Ameristar. And so I was able to focus and really take my career off to a strong start being in St. Louis."

After spending the 2016 season with Tampa Bay, Lynch headed home when he returned to the Rams, who were in their second season back in Los Angeles.

"Playing in the Coliseum. Playing in front of my hometown crowd. That's the things I dreamed of as a young child," Lynch said. "I went to Syracuse University in upstate New York, so family members weren't able to really go to a lot of my games. But being in Los Angeles and playing for the Rams there had that major benefit. And I'm forever grateful for it."