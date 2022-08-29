Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 3

Aug 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how each of the Rams' eight selections fared in last Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals.

**60 - G Logan Bruss**

Logan Bruss

#60 G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 309 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

Bruss is out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Texans in Week 2, so he did not play against the Bengals.

**14 - DB Cobie Durant**

Cobie Durant

#14 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: South Carolina State

Durant started again, making three total tackles while playing 47 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

**23 - RB Kyren Williams**

Kyren Williams

#23 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

The plan was for Williams to play against the Bengals, but given the big role head coach Sean McVay anticipates him having for the Rams this season, they ultimately decided it wasn't worth the risk.

**37 - S Quentin Lake**

Quentin Lake

#37 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Lake (knee) did not play. McVay on Sunday said the team is taking things a day at a time with him.

CB Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick

#6 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Kendrick started again, making three total tackles while playing 42 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

**44 - OLB Daniel Hardy**

Daniel Hardy

#44 OLB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Montana State

Hardy did not play and remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain sustained against the Texans that required a procedure to fix.

**43 - S Russ Yeast II**

Russ Yeast

#43 S

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Kansas State

Yeast started again, making two total tackles while playing 39 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.

**61 - OT AJ Arcuri**

AJ Arcuri

#61 OT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

Arcuri's offensive line cross-training continued against the Bengals, this time getting the start at left tackle. He played all 52 offensive snaps.

