Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 3

Here's how each of the Rams' eight selections fared in last Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals.
Bruss is out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Texans in Week 2, so he did not play against the Bengals.
Durant started again, making three total tackles while playing 47 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
The plan was for Williams to play against the Bengals, but given the big role head coach Sean McVay anticipates him having for the Rams this season, they ultimately decided it wasn't worth the risk.
Lake (knee) did not play. McVay on Sunday said the team is taking things a day at a time with him.
Kendrick started again, making three total tackles while playing 42 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Hardy did not play and remains sidelined with a high ankle sprain sustained against the Texans that required a procedure to fix.
Yeast started again, making two total tackles while playing 39 defensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps.
Arcuri's offensive line cross-training continued against the Bengals, this time getting the start at left tackle. He played all 52 offensive snaps.