The apprentices put it all together Saturday morning on a video conference with program mentors, as well as Snead and Rams Director of Draft Management James Gladstone. Each apprentice was asked to present their evaluations of small-school players, an opportunity to use the responsibilities they were given to apply what they've learned, building on the educational and mentorship curriculum from Year 1 to create an experiential Year 2.

That type of environment is one of the many ways they have been given the confidence to continue to pursue a career in scouting.

"I think the big thing is that this has given me a great scouting compass, if that kind of makes sense," said St. Petersbrug (Florida) Lakewood High head coach Cory Moore. "It put me in the right direction of, first of all, it let me know this is what I really, really want to do. And I think it's amazing that they allowed us to be in a position where we get real-time work, we work with real events, and we have responsibilities, we've got real duties. Because of that, it gave me the reality of what this job really entails."

For those like Grace who pivoted to another opportunity last fall, it's taught translatable skills to those new roles.

Grace's duties for Dartmouth include grading practice each day, and she uses the same critical factors the Rams use in their evaluation process for hers. She said she doesn't get to see her scout team – she only gets to see their film during the regular week, so that film serves as her report card.

"It's given my players a really clear understanding of like, what I'm looking for, how I'm grading you," Grace said. "I've had guys come up to me like, 'Oh, did not get gap-and-a-half.' They know what I'm going to see, and so it's nice having that communication with them, for them to hopefully play at a higher level."

University of New Haven defensive line coach and former NFL linebacker Beau Bell said he's dreamed his whole life of getting a job in the in the NFL.

At first, it was wanting to be a player in the league, and "unfortunately, it didn't turn out the way I wanted it to."

The past five years, his focus has been on becoming a scout in the league. Through his experience in the scouting apprenticeship program, he feels confident about being able to achieve that new ultimate goal.