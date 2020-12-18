Meet Cory Moore | Rams Scouting Apprentice   

"For example, you may take some of my guys that are bigger," Coach Moore explains about the players he's coached in Florida's NFL pipeline, "but a lot of time they're so agile because they play football, they play basketball, they play tennis, they're swimming, because it's so hot in the summer. So now they're getting that type of training, and don't even know that they're getting that type of training. They're going to the beach, playing at the beach, not even knowing that they're getting that type of training, working in the sand. And so, then you wind up having some monsters, like, wow."