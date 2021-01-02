Meet Michael Young | Rams Scouting Apprentice   

How you are labeled in the NFL matters. Some people are labeled as a head coach. Others are labeled as a franchise quarterback or a shutdown corner.

And how you are labeled is instrumental for people like Michael Young, who was once labeled as an undrafted free agent.

Young is currently one of the ten Rams Scouting Apprentices. He hung up his cleats, playing for the Arizona Cardinals, back in 2004. And since then, he's been working on designing his new label as an NFL scout.

"My goal is this. I no longer want to be known or seen as Mike, the former player who wants to scout, within the scouting community. I will be known as Mike, the former player, who works for the 'insert' team."

Young says he has been on a seven-year journey to become an NFL Scout and he's dedicating all his time, energy and resources into this opportunity with the Rams.