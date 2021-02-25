Meet James Bullock | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

But just as Bullock has "James Bullock" goals, he also realizes there are a lot of people that don't think like him. He has been told he is not setting realistic goals.

"I've heard, 'You can't do it,'" Bullock said, "'You're a young black male from this and that, but that data is already obstacles against you.' So, my response is, 'yeah, I understand what's against me, but I still have my goals. And I still know who I serve. And the work that I'm putting in for this kingdom and myself.'"

Bullock went to an HBCU, graduating from Winston-Salem State University in 2017. He was a starting safety and team captain on the team that took home a CIAA championship in 2015. It was the only year he played for the school, but that was enough for him to hang up his cleats and refocus his energy on his new goal.