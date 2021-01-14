Meet Sherman Wilson | Rams Scouting Apprentice

"Right now, getting the highest level in my career field is the NFL. And the highest level in my field of education is a doctorate and so I just want to stockpile every kind of knowledge you can have in the profession."

"You hear kids all the time talk about, 'Oh, I want to get to the NFL.' Do you really understand what it takes? Like you can't come to practice late, or you can't miss a workout and talk about this is what you want."

His journey might seem exhausting to anyone else. Wilson went from dreams of putting on pads to working two fast food jobs while in high school, to finishing college, getting his masters, and now focusing on his doctorate degree while recruiting for the University of Memphis. But he says his success "happened so fast."

"Three years ago, I was a high school coach. And this time last year, I was at a HBCU, which I still love to this day, but I was at a lower-level FCS school. And now I'm actually at a Group of Five FBS program that wins and puts guys into the NFL."

