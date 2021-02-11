Meet Jordan Brown | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

In March of 2020, work for Jordan Brown fell apart. He went from having a full-time job as an Operations Coordinator at ProCamps, an organization that manages and operates sports camps for professional athletes and coaches, to: "Boom, COVID hits."

His company laid off 90% of its employees, Brown being one of them.

"I've had every reason to kind of just give up and just say, you know, I might as well just go find me a regular nine to five."

This is a familiar story for many who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. For Brown, this was almost the beginning of the end in football for the former college safety. Since graduating in 2018, Brown has spent the last three years working seasonal jobs and part-time internships to try and stay in football. So when he landed a full-time job working directly with professional athletes, he thought "life was good." But that was short-lived.