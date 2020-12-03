Meet Beau Bell | Rams Scouting Apprentice 

Three weeks later, he got a call about an opportunity to play in the Arena Football League with the Spokane Shock. He played in the Arena League for a number of teams until the end of the 2017 season, when he was offered the position of General Manager and Assistant Head Coach for the Philadelphia Soul, where Bell became a two-time Arena Bowl champion.

After playing in the NFL, UFL, CFL and AFL, and serving as GM in the Arena Football League, Bell is now balancing coaching high school football while finishing an online Master's degree. While he doesn't have the ticket to get back into the club just yet, he's certainly aware: "The people that are in those clubs rather have the people that they know, that they like and trust."