From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on Jaguars prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing what they've seen out of Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Rams running back Sony Michel, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"The physicality, the toughness, the ability to level runs off, and the ability to compete in protection are some of the things that are they really stand out about his game." – McVay