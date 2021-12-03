Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on Jaguars prep

Dec 03, 2021 at 03:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing what they've seen out of Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Rams running back Sony Michel, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"The physicality, the toughness, the ability to level runs off, and the ability to compete in protection are some of the things that are they really stand out about his game." – McVay

  • If Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) is unavailable Sunday, McVay has confidence in Michel as the next man up at running back.
  • McVay said Michel is a "complete back" who can "do a lot of different things for you."

"He definitely a good young quarterback." – Donald

  • Aside from that observation of Lawrence, Donald sees a mobile quarterback who can "make some good throws."
  • "Anytime you got a quarterback that can move in the pocket, you got to be smart when rushing them," Donald said.

"I feel as I get more acclimated, the more comfortable I feel, the more I'll be able to help this team find ways to win." – Beckham

  • Beckham is coming off his most-involved performance in the Rams offense to date after playing 98 percent of offensive snaps against the Packers, and finishing with five catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.
  • However, "the ultimate goal is to win," Beckham said.

