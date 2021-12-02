From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford preview Week 13 vs. Jaguars

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing gettingn back on track, their outlook on the rest of the season, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"These things present a rare opportunity to really learn about people, and you almost appreciate them even more in the way that our guys came in today." – McVay

The Rams have the right mindset this week as they look to snap a rare three-game losing streak under McVay.

McVay said they won't let the disappointment of this stretch negatively impact their preparation for Sunday's game.

"We've got all the tools necessary to push through this lull that we're in, man." – Miller

Miller has confidence in the Rams being able to get through their recent stretch of adversity.

"I still got all the money on this Rams rush," Miller said. "I'm really excited to see what we do in the future. We've got six games left (in the regular season)."

"It's going. It's still a work in progress." – Stafford