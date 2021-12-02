Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford preview Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Dec 01, 2021 at 05:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing gettingn back on track, their outlook on the rest of the season, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"These things present a rare opportunity to really learn about people, and you almost appreciate them even more in the way that our guys came in today." – McVay

  • The Rams have the right mindset this week as they look to snap a rare three-game losing streak under McVay.
  • McVay said they won't let the disappointment of this stretch negatively impact their preparation for Sunday's game.

"We've got all the tools necessary to push through this lull that we're in, man." – Miller

  • Miller has confidence in the Rams being able to get through their recent stretch of adversity.
  • "I still got all the money on this Rams rush," Miller said. "I'm really excited to see what we do in the future. We've got six games left (in the regular season)."

"It's going. It's still a work in progress." – Stafford

  • The Rams offense continues to simultaneously adapt to the absence of wide receiver Robert Woods and the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
  • Ultimately, doing that comes down to the details and execution of everyone involved in the offense, according to Stafford. The more detailed they can get and the better execution they have, the more successful they'll be.

Related Content

news

Rams DB Robert Rochell on overcoming injury to play college football, recovering a muffed punt vs. Packers & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DB Robert Rochell to talk about getting injured while playing basketball, getting recruited for football & his performance vs. the Packers & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 75.
news

First Look: Rams return home to host Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. dealing with quad strain, plus updates on Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Odell Beckham Jr. as they shift their attention toward Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Otra actuación errática de los Rams les cuesta su tercera derrota seguida

Green Bay controla la línea de golpeo y el balón en camino a un triunfo de 36-28 en Lambeau Field.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Troy Reeder, Jalen Ramsey, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford react to Week 12 loss at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Van Jefferson and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 36-28 loss to the Packers on Sunday. 
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Packers 36-28 at Lambeau Field

The Rams are now 7-4 on the season after falling to the Packers 36-28 in Week 12.
news

Dont'e Deayon active, Ben Skowronek inactive for Rams-Packers

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Packers

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Los Rams van de cacería a Green Bay en busca de revancha y esta vez están mejor equipados

Donald, Miller y Floyd tratarán de castigar a un Rodgers adolorido, mientras que Stafford regresa a una cancha en donde ha sido bastante exitoso
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Packers in Week 12

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller share final thoughts on Packers prep ahead of Sunday's game

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller's Friday press conferences as the Rams wrap up their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
Advertising