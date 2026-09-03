Sean McVay announces Rams donation of 1,000 free LA28 tickets to local non-profits

The initial recipient organizations—A Place Called Home, After-School All-Stars, Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, Heart of Los Angeles, Project Blue, Social Justice Learning Institute, Swim Up Hill, YMCA of Metro LA—were selected for their deep commitment to the community and their work empowering the youth of the Los Angeles region. Each organization will distribute tickets directly within their membership, bringing the excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend.

"The local organizations receiving these tickets today are groups that we work closely with year-round to uplift and support our neighbors all across the Los Angeles region," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "This investment ensures that the people and nonprofits that commit themselves to Los Angeles are able to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event right in their hometown."

Recipients will attend Flag Football, making its Olympic debut in 2028, or Swimming, which will take place at 2028 Stadium, the venue the Rams call home. Built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke as the anchor of his 300-acre Hollywood Park development, 2028 Stadium will host the Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremonies before being transformed into the largest Olympic Swimming venue in history.

"Thanks to the Rams' generosity, we're proud to put that investment directly into the hands of the community organizations that make this region great, and this is just the beginning," said Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer. "Seeing these tickets go to 10 incredible organizations is exactly what this program was built for — making sure Angelenos have the chance to be part of this historic moment."

LA28 welcomes individuals, organizations, and community leaders to participate in this effort. More information for interested organizations can be found here.