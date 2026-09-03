On July 27, the Los Angeles Rams presented 1,000 free tickets to the LA28 Summer Olympic Games to local organizations at their Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union. The presentation came after the conclusion of practice, featuring a special moment between Rams Head Coach Sean McVay and the 10 organizations benefiting from the Rams' donation. The organizations present were the first beneficiaries of the Rams' inaugural $5 million donation to LA28's Community Ticket Program and will get to experience flag football's Olympic debut and swimming at 2028 Stadium.
LA28's Community Ticket Program launched in November 2025, following the Los Angeles Rams' donation. The program invites local professional teams and philanthropists to fund LA28 ticket donations that go directly to local community organizations to distribute within their communities. The Los Angeles Rams are committed to ensuring that Angelenos of all backgrounds have the opportunity to experience the Games in their backyard, going hand in hand with LA28's commitment to guaranteeing that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are accessible to and reflective of the city and people of Los Angeles.
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Sean McVay announces Rams donation of 1,000 free LA28 tickets to local non-profits
On July 27, the Los Angeles Rams presented 1,000 free LA28 Summer Olympic Games tickets to local organizations at the Rams' Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union. Browse through photos of the special moment between Rams head coach Sean McVay and the 10 organizations.
The initial recipient organizations—A Place Called Home, After-School All-Stars, Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, Heart of Los Angeles, Project Blue, Social Justice Learning Institute, Swim Up Hill, YMCA of Metro LA—were selected for their deep commitment to the community and their work empowering the youth of the Los Angeles region. Each organization will distribute tickets directly within their membership, bringing the excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend.
"The local organizations receiving these tickets today are groups that we work closely with year-round to uplift and support our neighbors all across the Los Angeles region," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "This investment ensures that the people and nonprofits that commit themselves to Los Angeles are able to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event right in their hometown."
Recipients will attend Flag Football, making its Olympic debut in 2028, or Swimming, which will take place at 2028 Stadium, the venue the Rams call home. Built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke as the anchor of his 300-acre Hollywood Park development, 2028 Stadium will host the Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremonies before being transformed into the largest Olympic Swimming venue in history.
"Thanks to the Rams' generosity, we're proud to put that investment directly into the hands of the community organizations that make this region great, and this is just the beginning," said Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer. "Seeing these tickets go to 10 incredible organizations is exactly what this program was built for — making sure Angelenos have the chance to be part of this historic moment."
LA28 welcomes individuals, organizations, and community leaders to participate in this effort. More information for interested organizations can be found here.
For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit therams.com/community.