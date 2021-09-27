Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Kenny Young react to win over Bucs

Sep 26, 2021 at 07:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson﻿, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young each met with the media following their 34-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Jackson's 75-yard touchdown catch, the defense's performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Great team win. Excellent football team right there. Really pleased with all three phases. That's a football team that's playing as well as anybody." – McVay

  • From offense to defense to special teams, McVay was pleased from the contributions across each phase in Sunday's victory.
  • Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the Rams offense with 343 passing yards and four touchdowns, linebacker Kenny Young tallied a team-high 10 total tackles plus one sack and one forced fumble, kicker Matt Gay was a perfect 2 for 2 on field goals and 4 for 4 on extra point attempts and punter Johnny Hekker landed all three of his punts inside the 20 in the win.

"Coming out of the second half, it was so huge to get that big play, that 75-yarder. It kind of electrified the stands, the fans, the team, so it was a big one for us." – Jackson

  • Jackson displayed his signature speed and the reason why the Rams added him to their offense when he hauled in a 75-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter.
  • Jackson finished with three catches for 120 yards and one touchdown overall in the Rams' win over the Bucs.

"That's when we're at our best. I keep saying it but, when we make defenses defend the entire field and everybody on our roster, that's that's going to be good for us." – Stafford

  • Stafford distributed the ball to six different targets on Sunday, with Jackson, Kupp, wide receiver Van Jefferson, wide receiver Robert Woods, tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Sony Michel all catching passes from him.
  • "We have so many talented guys," Stafford said. "I think Sean does a great job of just calling plays and just letting us go out there and play."

"I think (my relationship with Stafford is) just continuing to grow." – Kupp

  • The Stafford-Kupp connection was on display once again, as Kupp caught two of Stafford's four touchdown passes and also finished with 9 receptions for 96 yards overall on Sunday.
  • Overall, Kupp has accounted for five of Stafford's nine touchdown passes on the season.

"It was a big play for us, so anytime you get to the quarterback and you're active, you help the team." – Donald

  • Donald recorded his first sack against Tom Brady on Sunday, but what mattered most to him wasn't the milestone, but the impact it had on the game.
  • Thanks to that sack, the Rams drove the Bucs out of field goal range, consequently resulting in a miss from 55 yards by Bucs kicker Ryan Succop.

"It felt very, very good, honestly. That's my first sack on a G.O.A.T." – Young

  • Young led the Rams with 10 total tackles on Sunday and also registered a sack against Brady in the victory.
  • "But it felt even better to celebrate with my teammates and get a dub," Young said.

