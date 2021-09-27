From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Kenny Young react to win over Bucs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson﻿, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young each met with the media following their 34-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Jackson's 75-yard touchdown catch, the defense's performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Great team win. Excellent football team right there. Really pleased with all three phases. That's a football team that's playing as well as anybody." – McVay