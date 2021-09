From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Kenny Young react to win over Bucs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Kenny Young each met with the media following their 34-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Jackson's 75-yard touchdown catch, the defense's performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Great team win. Excellent football team right there. Really pleased with all three phases. That's a football team that's playing as well as anybody." – McVay