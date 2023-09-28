From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur preview Week 4 at Colts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford , defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing their final takeaways from Week 3 against the Bengals and looking ahead to Week 4 against the Colts.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"(Cooper Kupp coming off Injured Reserve in Week 5 is) still the hope." – McVay
- Still emphasizing he did not want to speak in absolutes, McVay said the Rams still hope Kupp can come off of IR next week.
- McVay also said there's a difference between return to performance and return to play; the Rams are aiming for return to performance for Kupp.
"You really felt great intent from a turnover (creation) standpoint." – Morris
- Defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon's interception Monday night was the first turnover created by the Rams' defense this season.
- Morris said it was something he commented to Rams defensive players on during their meeting Wednesday, in terms of how much better they were at getting after the ball compared to the first two games.
"So really from (Bengals cornerback) Mike Hilton, that was a really good play by him. Luckily Steve was there and then obviously we had a lot of space after that and (running back) Kyren (Williams) made the most of it." – LaFleur
- One noticeable play Monday night was Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila blocking Hilton far from the line of scrimmage to help create space on a screen pass Williams took 20 yards.
- LaFleur said Avila had similar looks to that play in joint practices against the Raiders and Broncos, and indicated Avila making that play was evidence of him learning from those practices how being a "tick off" could be the difference between 2nd-and-long or what ended up being an explosive play.
"Every time you go there, it's a tough place to play. Obviously, a fun stadium to play in. Obviously, good football team as well." – Stafford
- Stafford is looking forward to taking on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
- The last time Stafford and the Rams took on the Colts in Indianapolis, the Rams edged the Colts 27-24 on a Matt Gay field goal at the end of a drive led by Stafford with 2:27 remaining. Jalen Ramsey's late interception also helped L.A. seal that 2021 road win.