From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Raheem Morris and Mike LaFleur preview Week 4 at Colts

"So really from (Bengals cornerback) Mike Hilton, that was a really good play by him. Luckily Steve was there and then obviously we had a lot of space after that and (running back) Kyren (Williams) made the most of it." – LaFleur

One noticeable play Monday night was Rams offensive lineman Steve Avila blocking Hilton far from the line of scrimmage to help create space on a screen pass Williams took 20 yards.

LaFleur said Avila had similar looks to that play in joint practices against the Raiders and Broncos, and indicated Avila making that play was evidence of him learning from those practices how being a "tick off" could be the difference between 2nd-and-long or what ended up being an explosive play.