From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Wild Card Round playoff game at Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing Stafford playing the Lions in Detroit for the first time, Stafford's time there, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.
"We're just taking it a day at a time (with Jordan Fuller). We'll use all the time that we have." – McVay
- There's no change in the status of of Fuller (ankle), as McVay reiterated Monday that Fuller is still day-to-day and that they will still use all the time available to them to make a determination on his availability for Sunday.
- Fuller did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
"I was asked this question a couple times just by friends and family, and I think the biggest thing for me is just go experience whatever that experience is gonna be." – Stafford
- Asked what kind of reception he's expecting in Detroit, Stafford said "he's not expecting anything, to be honest with you," and taking the above approach to whatever it may look like.
- "I understand what the people of Detroit and what the city of Detroit meant to me and my time and my career, what they meant to my family. I hope they feel that back," Stafford said. "But at the same time, I'm not a stranger to the situation in understanding that I'm the bad guy coming to town. I'm on the other team, and they don't want success for me. So whatever happens, happens."