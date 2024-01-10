Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Wild Card Round playoff game at Lions

Jan 10, 2024 at 03:48 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing Stafford playing the Lions in Detroit for the first time, Stafford's time there, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.

"We're just taking it a day at a time (with Jordan Fuller). We'll use all the time that we have." – McVay

  • There's no change in the status of of Fuller (ankle), as McVay reiterated Monday that Fuller is still day-to-day and that they will still use all the time available to them to make a determination on his availability for Sunday. 
  • Fuller did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

"I was asked this question a couple times just by friends and family, and I think the biggest thing for me is just go experience whatever that experience is gonna be." – Stafford

  • Asked what kind of reception he's expecting in Detroit, Stafford said "he's not expecting anything, to be honest with you," and taking the above approach to whatever it may look like. 
  • "I understand what the people of Detroit and what the city of Detroit meant to me and my time and my career, what they meant to my family. I hope they feel that back," Stafford said. "But at the same time, I'm not a stranger to the situation in understanding that I'm the bad guy coming to town. I'm on the other team, and they don't want success for me. So whatever happens, happens."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford ready to experience whatever reception awaits him in Detroit

Playing his first 12 NFL seasons with the Lions, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will face the Lions in Detroit for the first time on Sunday since the 2021 trade that sent him to Los Angeles. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: How to watch, listen to and live stream Wild Card Round playoff game

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Wild Card Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

Aaron Donald selected to second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has once again been recognized by his peers, landing on the NFLPA's yearly All-Pro team. 
news

Rams OL Rob Havenstein on a Wild Card showdown with the Lions and what makes this year's O-line a special group | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 116

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein joins J.B. Long on the latest episode of Rams Revealed to break down the 2023 season and high level of production from the offensive line.
news

First Look: Rams travel to Detroit for Wild Card Round playoff game vs. Lions 

An early preview of Sunday's Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and the Lions at Ford Field. 
news

Previewing the Rams' 2024 road opponents

Here's where the Rams will be traveling to in 2024. 
news

McVay: Jordan Fuller and Troy Reeder 'day-to-day'; Rams will use all time they have this week to determine game statuses

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on defensive back Jordan Fuller, linebacker Troy Reeder and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom coming out of Sunday's game against the 49ers. 
news

'It was a lot of fun': Carson Wentz grateful for chance to start, help lead Rams to Week 18 road win vs. 49ers

Rams quarterback Carson Wentz came through in critical moments in their 21-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. 
news

"Estoy emocionado": Matthew Stafford y los Rams van a Detroit en los playoffs luego de cerrar la temporada regular con otra victoria | Resumen del partido

Receptor novato de los Rams de Los Ángeles Puka Nacua hace historia al conseguir dos impresionantes récords ayudado por quarterback Carson Wentz, quien brilla con su brazo y sus piernas en triunfo sobre los 49ers de San Francisco.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Carson Wentz and Puka Nacua react to Rams' 21-20 win at 49ers in Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Carson Wentz and wide receiver Puka Nacua's postgame press conferences 
news

Rams to face Lions in Wild Card Round of playoffs

The Rams' playoff-opening opponent is set, along with the kickoff time and TV designation.
Advertising