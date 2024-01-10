From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Wild Card Round playoff game at Lions

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing Stafford playing the Lions in Detroit for the first time, Stafford's time there, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.

"We're just taking it a day at a time (with Jordan Fuller). We'll use all the time that we have." – McVay