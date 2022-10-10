From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Joe Noteboom react to 22-10 loss to Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and left tackle Joe Noteboom each met with the media following the team's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, discussing responding to adversity, the performance of the offense, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"This is some some adversity that we're facing right now as a football team. You find out a lot about people when you do go through that, and then (I'll) continue to stand up here and do the best I can for this team. It's not good enough right now, I'll never pretend that it is. But there are guys that are continuing to compete to the best of their ability." – McVay