From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Joe Noteboom react to 22-10 loss to Cowboys

Oct 09, 2022 at 06:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and left tackle Joe Noteboom each met with the media following the team's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, discussing responding to adversity, the performance of the offense, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"This is some some adversity that we're facing right now as a football team. You find out a lot about people when you do go through that, and then (I'll) continue to stand up here and do the best I can for this team. It's not good enough right now, I'll never pretend that it is. But there are guys that are continuing to compete to the best of their ability." – McVay

  • McVay is looking forward to seeing how the Rams work through the challenging times they're facing after falling to 2-3.
  • McVay said the team needs to run the ball more efficiently, and in the instances where it doesn't, be able to have better protection up front in the passing game.

"I think the biggest thing for me is, moments like this, you look inward and you say, 'What can I do? What can I do more of?'" – Stafford

  • Asked how they get the offense turned around, Stafford said having the focus and concentration that every play is a "huge" play, and trying to execute on more of those plays.
  • "In the NFL, the margins for victory are really small, and our margins are really, really small at this moment," Stafford said.

"Yeah, definitely, but we feel like we have the right type of guys to do that and turn it around." – Noteboom

  • Noteboom said yes, the Rams offensive line does take it personally when Stafford is getting sacked and pressured as much as he is, but he's confident in the group's ability to get back on track.
  • "Everybody needs to pick up the slack up front, starting with us," Noteboom said.

