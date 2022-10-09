Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 22-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (2-3) fell to the Cowboys 22-10 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Dallas (4-1) returned a fumble for a touchdown and added a field goal following a blocked punt to gain an early 9-0 lead. While Los Angeles responded with 10 unanswered points – including a 75-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by wide receiver Cooper Kupp – to take a 10-9 lead, a 57-yard touchdown run by Dallas running back Tony Pollard on the ensuing possession gave the Cowboys the lead back 16-10.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's 40-yard field goal increased their lead to 19-10 midway through the third quarter. Maher extended that lead further to 22-10 with a 36-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, a deficit Los Angeles would not be able to overcome.

Kupp finished with seven catches for 125 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 308 yards with one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Aaron Donald paced the Rams' defense with six total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by American Airlines:

The Cowboys got on the board early, scooping up a sack-fumble against Stafford and returning it 19 yards for a touchdown for a 6-0 lead 1 minute and 33 seconds into the game. The ensuing extra point attempt was missed by Dallas due to the snap ricocheting off the holder, who was not paying attention.

After being forced to punt on their next possession, the Rams had that punt blocked, with the Cowboys scooping up and returning to the Rams 20-yard line. The Cowboys could only manage a field goal, though, to make it 9-0 with 8:43 remaining int he first quarter.