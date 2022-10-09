Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 22-10

Oct 09, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (2-3) fell to the Cowboys 22-10 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Dallas (4-1) returned a fumble for a touchdown and added a field goal following a blocked punt to gain an early 9-0 lead. While Los Angeles responded with 10 unanswered points – including a 75-yard, catch-and-run touchdown by wide receiver Cooper Kupp – to take a 10-9 lead, a 57-yard touchdown run by Dallas running back Tony Pollard on the ensuing possession gave the Cowboys the lead back 16-10.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's 40-yard field goal increased their lead to 19-10 midway through the third quarter. Maher extended that lead further to 22-10 with a 36-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, a deficit Los Angeles would not be able to overcome.

Kupp finished with seven catches for 125 yards and one touchdown in the loss. Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 308 yards with one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Aaron Donald paced the Rams' defense with six total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by American Airlines:

The Cowboys got on the board early, scooping up a sack-fumble against Stafford and returning it 19 yards for a touchdown for a 6-0 lead 1 minute and 33 seconds into the game. The ensuing extra point attempt was missed by Dallas due to the snap ricocheting off the holder, who was not paying attention.

After being forced to punt on their next possession, the Rams had that punt blocked, with the Cowboys scooping up and returning to the Rams 20-yard line. The Cowboys could only manage a field goal, though, to make it 9-0 with 8:43 remaining int he first quarter.

Thanks to a 54-yard completion from Stafford to Tutu Atwell, the Rams quickly reached Cowboys territory on the ensuing possession, but had to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

A 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Kupp gave Los Angeles its first lead at 10-9 with 9:31 left in the first half. However, Dallas responded on the following series with Pollard's 57-yard touchdown run to regain the lead 16-10.

Related Links

The Rams appeared to be punting just before the 2-minute warning of the first half, but instead faked it on 4th and 5 from their own 25, with punter Riley Dixon completing a 12-yard pass to linebacker Jake Gervase for the first down. While it momentarily kept the drive alive, they were still forced to punt again after reaching the Cowboys 45.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 19-10 on a 40-yard field goal by kicker Brett Maher midway through the third quarter.

Aided by Dallas being pinned deep into its own territory following a punt, Los Angeles managed to get the ball back after 35-yard Dallas punt was returned 14 yards by Brandon Powell, setting L.A. up at the Dallas 29. However, an incomplete pass on a tricky play, followed by a holding penalty, followed by 1-yard completion to wide receiver Allen Robinson II, put Los Angeles into a 3rd and long it could not get out of. Forced to settle for a field goal, kicker Matt Gay's 51-yard attempt missed wide right with 13:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A 36-yard field goal by Cowboys increased the Rams' deficit to 22-10 with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams reached the Cowboys 25 on the ensuing possession, but Stafford was intercepted by Cowboys safety Malik Hooker with 3:38 remaining.

The Rams reached the Cowboys 28 with 1:39 remaining, but another sack-fumble of Stafford by the Cowboys was recovered by the Cowboys, allowing them to run out the remaining clock.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 5 at SoFi Stadium | DL Aaron Donald's sack, WR Tutu Atwell's big catch & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Week 5 of the 2022 season. Take a look at photos of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's sack, wide receiver Tutu Atwell's big catch & more from the matchup!

E_TOW35761
1 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36040
2 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36064
3 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TE200350
4 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_TOW35861
5 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36496
6 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36503
7 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36514
8 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36576
9 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36586
10 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TE200401
11 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_TE200406
12 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_HUT20025
13 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_TE200394
14 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_TOW36182
15 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36927
16 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TE200759
17 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_TE200766
18 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_TE200691
19 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_JB1_2820
20 / 39
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_TOW37048
21 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37172_1
22 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37309
23 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37289
24 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37198
25 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38344
26 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38357 (1)
27 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38388
28 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38810
29 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT20615
30 / 39
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_JB1_2906
31 / 39
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_TOW37743
32 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_JB1_2926
33 / 39
Joseph Baura / LA Rams
E_TE200970
34 / 39
Travis Ellison
E_TOW37822
35 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39300
36 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15988
37 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15864
38 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16005
39 / 39
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Joe Noteboom react to 22-10 loss to Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Cooper Kupp becomes 21st active receiver to reach 6,000 career receiving yards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recorded another impressive milestone Sunday agains the Cowboys.

news

David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Cowboys

A look at who's inactive for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cowboys

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 5 regular season home game against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cowboys

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Rams buscan soluciones al ataque, pero realmente necesitan que su defensa domine el partido contra los Dallas Cowboys

La línea ofensiva de Los Ángeles recupera al guardia David Edwards para enfrentar a una de las frontales que más presionan al quarterback; a pesar de todo, los Rams son favoritos en las apuestas

news

David Edwards on entering concussion protocol in Week 4: "I felt like I owed it to my family and myself to speak up and say something"

Even if it meant grappling with the feeling of not being there for his teammates, Rams left guard David Edwards knew self-reporting and going into concussion protocol last week was the right move.

news

Injury Report 10/7: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys; David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams are back at home & ready to take on the Cowboys | Week 5 Game Preview

J.B. Long gets you ready for this week's matchup against the Cowboys. He breaks down the challenges the Dallas defense brings, and looks ahead at a home stretch where the Rams should be in a position to stabilize and thrive.

news

Rams working to spread passing targets around: "We're at our best when everybody's getting involved"

While wide receiver Cooper Kupp will always remain a focal point,

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Rams' pass rush, getting Allen Robinson II more involved

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game against the Cowboys.

Advertising