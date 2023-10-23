Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 24-17 Week 7 loss to Steelers

Oct 22, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the performance by Los Angeles' run game, key plays from the contest and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"There's always things, anytime we don't get it done, it's a collective effort as a team, but there was a lot of things that we didn't do to be able to finish this game." – McVay

  • McVay untimely mistakes in all three phases by the Rams' after Sunday's loss.
  • "Execution on teams, whether it be some execution offensively, where you set yourself behind the sticks," McVay said. "Defensively, you can't have 12 men on the field, you got to be aligned in the right spots in some critical third downs. They were able to finish the game, we weren't."

"(Rams kicker Brett Maher has) got to be better." – McVay

  • Maher missed 2 of his 3 field goal attempts and his lone extra point attempt on Sunday.
  • "That's seven points that we missed out on, that were key and critical for the momentum of the game and the type of game that it was," McVay said.

"I thought they did a great job." – Stafford

  • Stafford was pleased with what the Rams were able to get out of their run game, which produced 135 yards on 31 carries, good for 4.4 yards per carry.
  • Royce Freeman had 12 carries for 66 yards, while Darrell Henderson Jr. had 18 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown.

"I'm not worried about that at all, to be honest with you." – Stafford

  • Stafford is unconcerned about Kupp's drops early in Sunday's game.
  • "Got total trust in everybody that's running out there and trying to get open for me," Stafford said. "They're doing everything they can, and those things are going to happen."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Steelers 24-17

Back-and-forth contest sees Steelers pull away from Rams in fourth quarter. 
news

Myles Gaskin and Larrell Murchison among Rams' inactives for Week 7 vs. Steelers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Steelers game on Sunday, October 22, 2023. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Steelers: Eyes on run game and pass protection 

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 7 regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Rams place Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed running back Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve.
news

Aaron Donald por un lado y T.J. Watt por el otro: Rams vs. Steelers será un duelo apasionante y largamente esperado en L.A.

Los Ángeles intentará ponerse con marca ganadora a pesar del difícil calendario de juegos al recibir a Pittsburgh por primera vez en 30 años en el sur de California
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Steelers

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Injury Report 10/20: Larrell Murchison and Kyren Williams out for Week 7 vs. Steelers; Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 7 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Unique opportunity on the line for Rams in Week 7 clash vs. Steelers | Game Preview

Looking ahead to a Week 7 matchup against the Steelers, J.B. Long reflects on the state of the Los Angeles Rams running game, discusses how impressive the rookie class has been through the first third of the season, and explains how important it will be to slow down T.J. Watt and a dangerous Pittsburgh pass rush on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Friday notebook: Darrell Henderson Jr. to be elevated and active for Week 7 vs. Steelers; RB rotation will be revealed Sunday

Recapping some of the key topics covered by Rams head coach Sean McVay during his Friday press conference ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

'All four of those guys are possibilities': How Rams are approaching RB position in wake of injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers

The Rams are sorting out their running back rotation for Week 7 against the Steelers with Kyren Williams ruled out and Ronnie Rivers on Injured Reserve.
Advertising