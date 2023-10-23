From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 24-17 Week 7 loss to Steelers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 24-17 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the performance by Los Angeles' run game, key plays from the contest and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"There's always things, anytime we don't get it done, it's a collective effort as a team, but there was a lot of things that we didn't do to be able to finish this game." – McVay
- McVay untimely mistakes in all three phases by the Rams' after Sunday's loss.
- "Execution on teams, whether it be some execution offensively, where you set yourself behind the sticks," McVay said. "Defensively, you can't have 12 men on the field, you got to be aligned in the right spots in some critical third downs. They were able to finish the game, we weren't."
"(Rams kicker Brett Maher has) got to be better." – McVay
- Maher missed 2 of his 3 field goal attempts and his lone extra point attempt on Sunday.
- "That's seven points that we missed out on, that were key and critical for the momentum of the game and the type of game that it was," McVay said.
"I thought they did a great job." – Stafford
- Stafford was pleased with what the Rams were able to get out of their run game, which produced 135 yards on 31 carries, good for 4.4 yards per carry.
- Royce Freeman had 12 carries for 66 yards, while Darrell Henderson Jr. had 18 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown.
"I'm not worried about that at all, to be honest with you." – Stafford
- Stafford is unconcerned about Kupp's drops early in Sunday's game.
- "Got total trust in everybody that's running out there and trying to get open for me," Stafford said. "They're doing everything they can, and those things are going to happen."