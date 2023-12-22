From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua react to Rams' 30-22 Week 16 win over Saints

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua each held postgames press conferences with the media following the team's 30-22 win over the Saints Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing Stafford and Nacua's performances, being in the playoff hunt, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"They haven't really listened to it. They've just continued to work." – McVay
- The external expectations of this Rams team not being a playoff one was not something players paid attention to.
- "It's the epitome of a growth mindset," McVay said.
"I mean, everything, right?" – Stafford
- For Stafford, "everything" that Williams is doing stands out, whether it be running, pass-catching or blocking.
- He brings great energy to our offense, great energy to our team, and obviously a guy that can do all of it, which is rare these days," Stafford said.
"Seeing him rock the 17, his little (jacket) pull out (to reveal it), I thought it was cool." – Nacua
- Dodgers star Shoehei Ohtani was in attendance for Thursday night's game and shown on the Infinity Screen inside SoFi Stadium wearing a custom No. 17 jersey – the same number Nacua wears.
- Nacua said the timing of showing that worked out perfectly when he looked up at the big screen , and said the moment brought a smile to his face.