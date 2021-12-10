Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel, Von Miller preview Monday Night Football at Cardinals

Dec 09, 2021 at 04:37 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, running back Sony Michel and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing what they want to see out of the offense in their second game against the Cardinals (McVay), their performance in Week 13 (Michel), getting their first sack as a Ram (Miller), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"What I want to be able to see is not only from Matthew, but our whole offense, just sharp, clean execution and operation where you stay on track." – McVay

  • As the Rams prepare for their second matchup with the Cardinals this season, McVay is looking for a smoother performance from the offense as a whole than it had in the first matchup.
  • "It might be in the pass game, in might be in the run game," McVay said, but there are a lot different things that will be important to getting a win on Sunday, given the slim margin for error against a team like Arizona.

"I didn't really think about them putting it on me. I just kind of thought, any opportunity that I get, I'm going to try to take advantage of it." – Michel

  • Asked about Stafford saying he could tell last week's unfolding into a Sony Michel-type of game, Michel indicated he was just maximizing the chances he got.
  • "The opportunities kept coming my away, and I was very fortunate to be able to execute on a positive note," Michel said.

"Yeah, definitely. I think both teams have probably changed a little bit – personnel here or there, guys get injured, this happens, that happens, so there's a little bit of that as well." – Stafford

  • Stafford said he enjoys the puzzle of the rematch, as in making adjustments from the first meeting to help the team succeed the second time around.
  • Stafford said he feels like the Rams are still the same team, and that if they play to their standard, they will put themselves in the best position to win on Monday night.

"Me too, man. Me too. Like you said, it's not all about sacks, but for me, in my head, it is." – Miller

  • Miller is just as eager to get his first sack as a Ram as fans are, especially knowing he gets "a lot of great rushes" from playing alongside defensive lineman Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.
  • Miller is confident they're coming: "They always say sacks come in bunches, and until the sacks start coming, I've got 110 and a half of them (in my career), so I'll just sit on those until I can get some more."

