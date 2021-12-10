From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel, Von Miller preview Monday Night Football at Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, running back Sony Michel and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing what they want to see out of the offense in their second game against the Cardinals (McVay), their performance in Week 13 (Michel), getting their first sack as a Ram (Miller), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"What I want to be able to see is not only from Matthew, but our whole offense, just sharp, clean execution and operation where you stay on track." – McVay