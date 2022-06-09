From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Matthew Stafford talk takeaways from minicamp, offseason program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Matthew Stafford met with local media after Day 2 of mandatory minicamp, discussing their takeaways from the first two days and the offseason program overall, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"I think one of the things that our players and our coaches do a good job of is having flexibility, and really an intent behind everything that we want to be able to get done." – McVay
- The Rams have been flexible with their approach to minicamp in recent years, and when it came to this year's approach, they felt like they had enough continuity to take the one they did in terms of having an "above-the-neck" emphasis.
- McVay said that strategy was influenced in part by their roster continuity between last season and this offseason, plus giving injured players "the full chance to recover" from what ailed them last year.
"(Bobby Wagner is) certainly a guy that can go out there all three downs and play every single snap of the season. It wouldn't shock me one bit if he was able to do that." – Morris
- Wagner is still very much capable of being an every-down linebacker, according to Morris.
- At the same time, they also want to figure out ways to play him with second-year linebacker Ernest Jones "a little more," as they discussed prior to signing him.
"When you play football for as long as he has, at as high a level as he has, the game is just extremely slow for him." – Coen
- Getting to know Stafford, Coen indicated the biggest thing that has stood out to him is the way Stafford processes the game.
- "Things still happen fast, right, for anybody at this level, and how slow it is for him and how he sees the game in real time, or pre-snap, post-snap, how fast he sees things, how fast he can point out the decision that he's making in real time when we are doing some of these jog-through settings, I mean, it's ridiculous," Coen said.
"I think Tutu (Atwell) had a nice spring. Made some plays, spent a bunch of time working with Cooper (Kupp), which I think is good for him." – Kupp
- Asked about previously under-the-radar players who have stood out to him, Stafford name-dropped second-year receiver Tutu Atwell as one of them.
- "Everything he does seems to be that much more intentional," Stafford said of Atwell.