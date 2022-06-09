Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Matthew Stafford talk takeaways from minicamp, offseason program

Jun 08, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Matthew Stafford met with local media after Day 2 of mandatory minicamp, discussing their takeaways from the first two days and the offseason program overall, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"I think one of the things that our players and our coaches do a good job of is having flexibility, and really an intent behind everything that we want to be able to get done." – McVay

  • The Rams have been flexible with their approach to minicamp in recent years, and when it came to this year's approach, they felt like they had enough continuity to take the one they did in terms of having an "above-the-neck" emphasis.
  • McVay said that strategy was influenced in part by their roster continuity between last season and this offseason, plus giving injured players "the full chance to recover" from what ailed them last year.

Related Links

"(Bobby Wagner is) certainly a guy that can go out there all three downs and play every single snap of the season. It wouldn't shock me one bit if he was able to do that." – Morris

  • Wagner is still very much capable of being an every-down linebacker, according to Morris.
  • At the same time, they also want to figure out ways to play him with second-year linebacker Ernest Jones "a little more," as they discussed prior to signing him.

"When you play football for as long as he has, at as high a level as he has, the game is just extremely slow for him." – Coen

  • Getting to know Stafford, Coen indicated the biggest thing that has stood out to him is the way Stafford processes the game.
  • "Things still happen fast, right, for anybody at this level, and how slow it is for him and how he sees the game in real time, or pre-snap, post-snap, how fast he sees things, how fast he can point out the decision that he's making in real time when we are doing some of these jog-through settings, I mean, it's ridiculous," Coen said.

"I think Tutu (Atwell) had a nice spring. Made some plays, spent a bunch of time working with Cooper (Kupp), which I think is good for him." – Kupp

  • Asked about previously under-the-radar players who have stood out to him, Stafford name-dropped second-year receiver Tutu Atwell as one of them.
  • "Everything he does seems to be that much more intentional," Stafford said of Atwell.

Related Content

news

Cooper Kupp signs three-year extension with Rams

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has signed a three-year extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.

news

With new deal in place, Aaron Donald turns attention to helping Rams run it back

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald is ready to help the Rams repeat after getting a new contract done.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 minicamp

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the team kicked off its 2022 mandatory minicamp.

news

McVay: Kyren Williams underwent surgery to repair broken foot

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on rookie running back Kyren Williams.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 12 road opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Three storylines to watch as Rams open 2022 mandatory minicamp

Here are three things to watch for as the Rams open their 2022 minicamp, which will take place June 7-9.

news

Aaron Donald is back

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald is running it back.

news

'What are some of the things I would've wanted somebody to teach me?': How Bobby Wagner is aiding Ernest Jones' Year 2 development

As Rams linebacker Ernest Jones enters an important second season, veteran Bobby Wagner is leaning on that same time in his own career to help Jones.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: New Orleans Saints

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 11 road opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

news

Leonard Floyd taking on greater leadership role in 2022

While typically quiet, Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is finding his voice when he needs to in support of his position group.

news

Where are they now? Rams special teams standout Joe Sweet

First as a college walk-on, and then as a 17th round pick of the Rams in 1971, former wide receiver Joe Sweet defied the odds on his way to becoming a special teams standout in L.A.

Advertising