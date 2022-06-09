From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Matthew Stafford talk takeaways from minicamp, offseason program

"I think one of the things that our players and our coaches do a good job of is having flexibility, and really an intent behind everything that we want to be able to get done." – McVay

The Rams have been flexible with their approach to minicamp in recent years, and when it came to this year's approach, they felt like they had enough continuity to take the one they did in terms of having an "above-the-neck" emphasis.

McVay said that strategy was influenced in part by their roster continuity between last season and this offseason, plus giving injured players "the full chance to recover" from what ailed them last year.