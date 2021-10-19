Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Terrell Lewis, Rob Havenstein share final thoughts on Giants game, look ahead to Lions

Oct 18, 2021 at 07:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ each held video conferences with local media on Monday, sharing their final takeaways from their Week 6 win at the Giants and their initial impressions of the Lions, among other topics discussed.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Specifically for Matthew (Stafford), I think he's got great ownership of all of it, I think he can really solve a lot of the problems." – McVay

  • A lot of what the Rams are doing offensively is a reflection of the things Stafford has ownership of, according to McVay.
  • Even with what the Rams and Stafford have accomplished so far, McVay said that "the positive thing that I think you can feel is I still think there's room for improvement."

"It's a blessing. It's a start." – Lewis

  • Lewis has made the most of an expanded role in wake of Justin Hollins' injury so far, recording a sack in each of the Rams' last three games.
  • Lewis said that as a group, the edge rushers wanted to make sure there wasn't any drop-off after Hollins' injury.

"I think that one of the best things especially having (Andrew) Whitworth as our leader is, he kind of talks about really good offensive linemen throughout the game look like they're smoking cigarettes, where they're just here the whole time – there's no up, down, up, down. I mean, that's a hard way to play this game and sustain this game for a long time." – Havenstein

  • No matter their performance in a previous game, Havenstein said the Rams offensive line's demeanor doesn't change.
  • "I think that's a credit to the guys we have in this room and especially Sean having his input on everything," Havenstein said.

