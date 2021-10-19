From the Podium: Sean McVay, Terrell Lewis, Rob Havenstein share final thoughts on Giants game, look ahead to Lions

"I think that one of the best things especially having (Andrew) Whitworth as our leader is, he kind of talks about really good offensive linemen throughout the game look like they're smoking cigarettes, where they're just here the whole time – there's no up, down, up, down. I mean, that's a hard way to play this game and sustain this game for a long time." – Havenstein

No matter their performance in a previous game, Havenstein said the Rams offensive line's demeanor doesn't change.

"I think that's a credit to the guys we have in this room and especially Sean having his input on everything," Havenstein said.