From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jordan Fuller react to Week 17 win over Ravens

BALTIMORE – Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Jordan Fuller each held postgame press conferences following their 20-19 win over the Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, discussing the team's resilient effort, big plays by Miller and Beckham, Stafford engineering the game-winning drive and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"What a great, gutsy win. I'm really proud of this team, the resilience continues to shine through." – McVay
- It took a couple late defensive stands and a late go-ahead touchdown, but the Rams found a way to win on Sunday.
- Similar to other victories in this five-game win streak, McVay was pleased with the way Los Angeles' offense, defense and special teams picked each other up.
"It was good to do my job for my teammates." – Miller
- Miller finished with two sacks in the Rams' victory, the second resulting in an 8-yard loss and helping ultimately clinch the win.
- The performance gave Miller three sacks in six games with the Rams and 7.5 in 13 games combined with the Broncos and Rams this season.
"I think the people in this building, they give me that trust. Knowing that they believe in me to make those plays, that's just a great feeling." – Beckham
- Beckham's 7-yard touchdown catch gave the Rams a 20-19 lead with 57 seconds, one they would not relinquish.
- "Just finding a way to dig deep and get the win," Beckham said.
"I love that situation, to be honest with you." – Stafford
- Stafford relishes the chance to mount game-winning drives, and he pulled off on Sunday for the 42nd of his career, most in the NFL since 2009.
- "I feel like our guys were at a level, just confident as we've ever been," Stafford said.
"We always just want to play complementary football." – Fuller
- Besides Miller's game-clinching sack, the Rams defense came up big in the second half by holding the Ravens to a pair of field goals. The redzone stop that held the Ravens to the second field goal paved the way for the game-winning touchdown drive.
- Fuller did his part as well with an interception that led to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp for the Rams' first points.