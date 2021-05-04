Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Single game suite options available for Rams 2021 home games

May 04, 2021 at 02:01 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

Stadiums and arenas across Los Angeles have begun to fill with fans, while COVID-19 cases continue to decline locally and the vaccination level rises. This creates increased hope of a return to many of the things we love, including being with family and friends. And there is no better way to get together with family, friends, colleagues and clients than in a premium suite experience at SoFi Stadium for the first time ever this fall.

Craving privacy for your group? We've got options. Want to be in a more social suite setting? We have that too.

SoFi Stadium was constructed with various options for fans, families and local companies in mind, and the varying suite options and experiences are no exception. Most stadiums and arenas feature the same suite interiors and size, with the only variable being the physical location of the suite at the venue. SoFi Stadium has taken variety to the next level with smaller, personal suite options accommodating 8 people, with other suites offering an exclusive experience for 20-30 people. If you're really trying to get a large group together, there are options to combine multiple suites, fitted with removable walls, that can host groups upwards of 75-100 people all in the same private area. If you crave being close to the action, you can be on the field level right behind the team's bench.

Visit www.RamsSuites.com to learn more about suite experiences and buy with the click of a few buttons. You can browse details on each available suite type, learn associated amenities, see interior and exterior images from each type of suite, and get pricing information for suites and games. Once you purchase your exact suite experience online, a client service representative will reach out to help understand your group and how to make the perfect experience for you. Not comfortable purchasing online? You can be contacted to speak with a sales representative to learn more.

Deposits are now being accepted for all games and starting on May 12, when the schedule is released, you will be able to purchase any game directly online.

Some of the best suite perks and features include:

  • Closest parking access in premium lots
  • Private VIP entrances
  • Private restrooms just for your suite
  • In-suite catering with a customizable menu of local cuisine created exclusively for SoFi Stadium
  • Access to exclusive clubs and lounges as an extension of your suite
  • Views from the field to the 50-yard line

Want to go to more than just 1 or 2 games? A handful of Full Season Suite Ownership options are still available, which offer owners gameday benefits and pregame field passes, road trips to Rams away games, 365-day access to SoFi Stadium and its events, and much more.

For more information on the new standard for group and corporate outings in Los Angeles, click here.

PHOTOS: Take a look around the suites at SoFi Stadium

Visit www.RamsSuites.com to learn more about suite experiences and buy with the click of a few buttons!

E_201218_Rams_Holiday-779
1 / 8
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams/© Hanna A. Yamamoto
E_201218_Rams_Holiday-716
2 / 8
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams/© Hanna A. Yamamoto
E_201218_Rams_Holiday-712
3 / 8
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams/© Hanna A. Yamamoto
E_210417_LARams_RamsHousePremiere_WN_1361
4 / 8
Will Navarro
E_TOWL7291
5 / 8
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_201218_Rams_Holiday-735
6 / 8
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams/© Hanna A. Yamamoto
E_TOWL7326
7 / 8
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7292
8 / 8
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

SoFi Stadium teams with award-winning chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for its culinary program

SoFi Stadium to begin weekly content series introducing menu staples, starting April 22
news

How SoFi Stadium airs live football and other aerial visuals on its roof

The double-sided video board inside SoFi Stadium offers a groundbreaking video experience. So does the roof, too. 
news

No fans at SoFi Stadium until further notice

The Rams, Chargers and SoFi Stadium announced Tuesday that home games "will be held without fans in attendance until further notice."
news

Los Angeles Rams & SoFi team up to bring "fans" into SoFi Stadium with "Game Faces For Good" 

Fan cutouts can be purchased at TheRams.com/game-faces-for-good; proceeds to support the Rams' efforts to address social injustices. 
news

A detailed breakdown of the turf at SoFi Stadium

Here's what you should know about the playing surface inside the Los Angeles Rams' new home.
news

Video board inside SoFi Stadium officially complete

One of the defining features of the Los Angeles Rams' new home is now officially complete. 
news

SoFi Stadium's translucent roof taking shape

Learn more about one of the most unique features of the Los Angeles Rams' future home.
news

Predicting the SoFi Stadium Opener

J.B. Long looks back at previous stadium openers to try and gauge when we may see SoFi Stadium's regular season debut.
news

Oculus set to provide groundbreaking in-stadium amenity for fans at SoFi Stadium

When the Los Angeles Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, fans in attendance will be treated to a 
news

Daily Dose: Could SoFi Stadium host the 2020 NFL season-opener?

What NFL commissioner Roger had to say about potentially opening the 2020 season at SoFi Stadium, plus ESPN picks which Ram made the biggest jump from 2018 to 2019.
news

Daily Dose: Improvement past and present

Both SoFi Stadium and the 2020 edition of the Rams are under construction in 2020. 
Advertising