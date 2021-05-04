Single game suite options available for Rams 2021 home games

Stadiums and arenas across Los Angeles have begun to fill with fans, while COVID-19 cases continue to decline locally and the vaccination level rises. This creates increased hope of a return to many of the things we love, including being with family and friends. And there is no better way to get together with family, friends, colleagues and clients than in a premium suite experience at SoFi Stadium for the first time ever this fall.

Craving privacy for your group? We've got options. Want to be in a more social suite setting? We have that too.

SoFi Stadium was constructed with various options for fans, families and local companies in mind, and the varying suite options and experiences are no exception. Most stadiums and arenas feature the same suite interiors and size, with the only variable being the physical location of the suite at the venue. SoFi Stadium has taken variety to the next level with smaller, personal suite options accommodating 8 people, with other suites offering an exclusive experience for 20-30 people. If you're really trying to get a large group together, there are options to combine multiple suites, fitted with removable walls, that can host groups upwards of 75-100 people all in the same private area. If you crave being close to the action, you can be on the field level right behind the team's bench.

Visit www.RamsSuites.com to learn more about suite experiences and buy with the click of a few buttons. You can browse details on each available suite type, learn associated amenities, see interior and exterior images from each type of suite, and get pricing information for suites and games. Once you purchase your exact suite experience online, a client service representative will reach out to help understand your group and how to make the perfect experience for you. Not comfortable purchasing online? You can be contacted to speak with a sales representative to learn more.

Deposits are now being accepted for all games and starting on May 12, when the schedule is released, you will be able to purchase any game directly online.

Some of the best suite perks and features include:

Closest parking access in premium lots

Private VIP entrances

Private restrooms just for your suite

In-suite catering with a customizable menu of local cuisine created exclusively for SoFi Stadium

Access to exclusive clubs and lounges as an extension of your suite

Views from the field to the 50-yard line

Want to go to more than just 1 or 2 games? A handful of Full Season Suite Ownership options are still available, which offer owners gameday benefits and pregame field passes, road trips to Rams away games, 365-day access to SoFi Stadium and its events, and much more.